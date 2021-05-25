Brian Colpak of Continental Global Announces Launch of New Personal Website

Tech specialist and founder of Continental Global, Brian Colpak, is pleased to announce the launch of his new online presence.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Colpak, a tech entrepreneur and the founder of Continental Global, is excited to announce the launch of his new personal website. The online platform will feature Colpak’s profile, accomplishments, and successes as a business developer and tech specialist. His website will have a modern style that remains professional but still appeals to current evolving user-friendly trends.

Experienced is a significant adjective to use while describing the career of Colpak. As the founder of Continental Global, Colpak gained much of his business and entrepreneurial traits during his time in management and technology. Before launching Continental Global, Colpak worked as a managing partner and the go-to person for project management in several large companies. The project management guru also has an entrepreneurial streak — as he has led several companies in the past, including Future Technologies, where he held the title of President and CEO. During his time at the company, Future Technologies was recognized as one of the top 100 fastest-growing companies in Massachusetts.

Aside from project management and business development, Brian Colpak has always been passionate about technology. At this point in his career, Colpak is presently allocating his time towards securing part of an upcoming project in Dubai. The forthcoming project will consist of Colpak being the lead man for a team made up of eleven knowledgeable and skillful technology executives and former state department personnel. Dubai has been deemed as an emerging technology hotspot globally. The city of Dubai is driven and investing towards generating an innovative and knowledge-based economy with new technologies at the center. The current opportunity with the Dubai project is another of the many demonstrations of Colpak’s commitment and work ethic at Continental Global, as well as his personal love of technology.

On a personal note, Colpak is a family man who is deeply rooted in his devotion as a father and husband. He considers himself very blessed to be married to his wife, Christine, and a father to their son. He and Christine are proud parents of Dereck, who was diagnosed with Autism at 18 months old. Ever since, Colpak has made it one of his personal goals to create and support a platform that advances the needs of exceptional children like Dereck. Colpak has served on the Board of Directors at his son’s school, the New England Center for Children, and constantly supports Dereck’s school through time, funding, and dedication to events surrounding autism awareness.

“I am grateful for my new personal website, and I look forward to hearing audience feedback as it will grant people a way to get to know me better on a personal and professional level. I think that my new website is another great online avenue in addition to established portals like LinkedIn,” said Brian Colpak.

