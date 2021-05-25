Be captivated and enthralled on a Journey Through Time and Adventure By Author: Dan Arthur Busby
A novel in which the characters attempt to save the world from an approaching nuclear war by traveling back in time through a time machine.
This feeling of impending dread does more than enough to keep the plot moving steadily along, and it's no surprise that by the end of it readers will be gasping for breath.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We've all speculated about what the future might hold. What will the future be like? What kind of innovation will be created? What are the things that have yet to be discovered?
— -Pacific Book Review
Experience what it feels like living in the future with all inventions by immersing ourselves in the brilliant mind of a sci-fi author who will entertain us with his creations.
Dan Arthur Busby is a time travel novelist and award-winning author. He is the author of Time Machine Emergency, a novel in which the characters attempt to save the world from an approaching nuclear war by traveling back in time through a time machine.
The book tells the story of the discovery of a time travel device that the US Correctional System uses to save money. The government uses a time machine to transport people to an ancient past world. By 2040, time travel technology would have advanced to the point that highly educated people like Jimmy Dantly, who works for the government doing research maintenance, believe that everything is going to plan, that’s until a freak accident at work. Even though Jimmy is innocent, a coworker was murdered, and the evidence was pointed to him. He believed he would be exonerated, but the investigation and subsequent trial revealed that he was guilty. He was sent spinning by the final blast from the southern California Judge. The judge sentenced him to the Cretaceous era of history when dinosaurs were at their most alive. Jimmy had no choice but to comply as he stepped through the transport chamber's gate. He was thrust into a new world all of a sudden. He was lucky to hook up with a fellow prisoner, Rick.
Rick had already spent a year there and had teamed up with Jimmy to increase his chances of survival. They have witnessed the arrival of Glen, the third prisoner. A caring transporter attendant provided Glen and Jimmy with high-powered rifles. They possessed a variety of skills that assisted the group in surviving, and they devised and carried out strategies. They first planned for their safety before fleeing the primitive and violent world in which they lived. This story demonstrates how resilient the human spirit can be, as well as how inventive the mind can be. It reaches both the depths of terror and the pinnacle of elation. These men used their combined strengths to achieve impossible goals, and outwit the odds.
Lost in Time: Trapped in a Prehistoric World is a book that will sweep you off your feet. Be captivated and enthralled when you watch the trailer of this 128-page book. All the information you need and why you should read this book is beautifully encapsulated in the book trailer.
More than just adventure, the book also teaches us about survival and persistence. The characters’ journey through time allows us to understand the concept of resiliency. And if you’re also of science fiction and fantasy, then this book is the perfect fit.
According to Hollywood Book Reviews, "Author Dan Arthur Busby’s story is the perfect read for those who enjoy science fiction and fantasy narratives, especially those who are fascinated with the concept of time travel, exploration, the prehistoric age, and even themes of the pitfalls of the criminal justice system overall. As a fan of these genres, I found myself deeply engaged with the narrative, and only wish there was more story to sink my literary teeth into. "
Exploring the future seems untrue this time, but with this book anything is possible. It teaches us to believe in the power of our imagination. It leaves every reader thrilled about the future.
Hollywood Book Reviews and Pacific Book Review further shares how this book is entertaining to read and will fill readers with excitement.
"This is a truly entertaining sci-fi read. Fans of the genre will thoroughly enjoy this story, as the author expertly blends the scientific nature of the genre with incredible fantasy elements of prehistoric exploration, and creates an atmosphere very similar to H.G. Wells’ The Time Machine with a futuristic twist.”
"This feeling of impending dread does more than enough to keep the plot moving steadily along, and it's no surprise that by the end of it readers will be gasping for breath."
-Pacific Book Review
Dan Arthur Busby has always been an adventure junkie. Growing up in Montana, he climbed the tallest trees and scaled the highest mountains. He scorned those who stayed on the paths, which was something he never did. If there was a challenging, dangerous way to get somewhere, he took it. He wasn't doing all this to show off. The act of jumping, soaring, or balancing gave him a feeling of freedom and exhilaration that was addictive. The call of the wild was always at his doorstep.
With just a few years before he retires as a registered nurse, Busby is still brimming with eagerness as he continues to share stories about time travel. Catch him during the US Book Show on May 26th through May 28th, 2021. Don’t miss the opportunity to learn more about the author and his book in person.
Lost in time: Trapped in a Prehistoric World book is available in Kindle, Hardcover, or Paperback at Amazon, Barnes&Nobles, and all leading bookstores. For more information about the upcoming books and events check out the author's website The Time Writer (danthetimewriter.com). Subscribe also to the author's mailing list so you will receive updates automatically.
Title: Lost in Time
Author: Dan Arthur Busby
Publisher: Golden Ink Media Services
ISBN: 978-1952982774
Pages: 128
Genre: Science-Fiction & Fantasy
Reviewed by: Tony Espinoza
Marketed By: MainspringBooks
Bright Chavez
MainspringBooks
+1 (323) 407-8151
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook