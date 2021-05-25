Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nominations Now Open For 38th Annual Governor’s Volunteer Awards

May 25, 2021

Nominations are open for the 38th Annual Governor's Volunteer Awards. The Governor's Volunteer Awards are administered by OneStar Foundation and are an opportunity for the state of Texas to honor the exemplary service and volunteerism of individuals and organizations making a significant impact in communities across Texas.

“Texans truly are generous by nature,” said Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott. “And Greg and I are so inspired by the selfless service shown by so many volunteers all across this great state this past year. As our communities continue to grow more resilient each day, we are reminded that the true strength of the Lone Star State is found in our people. We are pleased to once again celebrate that spirit of service though the Governor’s Volunteer Awards.”

Nominations for the awards are open in nine categories:

  • Governor’s Lifetime Volunteer Achievement Award
  • First Lady’s Youth Volunteer Rising Star Award
  • Volunteer of the Year Award
  • Volunteer Family of the Year Award
  • Corporate Volunteering Champion Award
  • Service-Learning Champion Award
  • Innovation in Volunteerism Award
  • Excellence in Disaster Volunteerism Award
  • National Service “Make a Difference” Award

For descriptions of the award categories or to nominate an individual or organization, visit onestarfoundation.org/governors-volunteer-awards.

Nominations will close July 16, 2021. Awardees will be honored in the fall at an evening reception at the Governor's Mansion hosted by Honorary Chair of the Governor's Volunteer Awards, Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott. For more information visit onestarfoundation.org/governors-volunteer-awards.

