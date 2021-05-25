Iran: Election Candidates' Purge an Attempt To Consolidate the Regime, Impose Maximum Repression and Retrench

25 May 2021 -Ebrahim Raisi, the henchman of the 1988 massacre, one of the worst criminals against humanity, will be the regime’s next president.

Ebrahim Raisi, the henchman of the 1988 massacre, one of the worst criminals against humanity, will be the regime’s next president.

25 May 2021 -Mrs. Rajavi once again called for the Iranian people’s nationwide boycott of the election farce.

Mrs. Rajavi once again called for the Iranian people’s nationwide boycott of the election farce.

25 May 2021 -Iranian people will boycott the regime’s Friday election, saying, MY VOTE REGIME CHANGE

Iranian people will boycott the regime’s Friday election, saying, MY VOTE REGIME CHANGE

25 May 2021 -Ebrahim Raisi, a member of the 1988 Massacre’s “Death Commission” assigned as the highest judicial position within the regime.

Ebrahim Raisi, a member of the 1988 Massacre’s “Death Commission” assigned as the highest judicial position within the regime.

Ebrahim Raisi, the henchman of the 1988 massacre, one of the worst criminals against humanity, will be the regime’s next president.

Fearing the regime’s overthrow and the uprising of the army of the unemployed and the hungry, Khamenei paved the way for the elimination of Raisi’s rivals”
— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ebrahim Raisi, the henchman of the 1988 massacre, one of the worst criminals against humanity, will be the regime’s next president.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said that Khamenei took steps to consolidate the regime and maximize repression by purging presidential candidates who had participated in all of the regime’s crimes over the past 40 years. This is a clear sign of the regime’s crisis of overthrow and the final phase of the religious, terrorist dictatorship.

Fearing the regime’s overthrow and the uprising of the army of the unemployed and the hungry, Khamenei paved the way for the elimination of Ebrahim Raisi’s rivals, who is the henchman of the 1988 massacre, the murderer of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI), and one of the worst criminals against humanity in the last 50 years.

Disqualifying individuals such as IRGC Brig. Gen. Ali Larijani, the architect of censorship and repression, the speaker of the regime’s parliament for 12 years, and always a part of Khamenei’s inner circle, will render the regime’s power base narrower and more fragile, unprecedently aggravate the regime’s infighting, and in turn, accelerate the process of implosion and overthrow of the regime.

Mrs. Rajavi once again called for the Iranian people’s nationwide boycott of the election farce. She also urged the people of Iran to protest and rise up against Khamenei’s maneuver, which clearly amounts to usurping their sovereignty. Mrs. Rajavi emphasized that now there is no longer any excuse to appease and engage with this regime. Any interaction and cooperation with the mullahs will be in service of the regime’s repression and killing of the Iranian people and its obtaining of nuclear weapons and inciting warmongering in the region.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)

May 25, 2021

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

MEK Resistance Units continue to call for Iran election 2021 boycott

You just read:

Iran: Election Candidates' Purge an Attempt To Consolidate the Regime, Impose Maximum Repression and Retrench

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
Company/Organization
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise, 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
Iran: Election Candidates' Purge an Attempt To Consolidate the Regime, Impose Maximum Repression and Retrench
(Exclusive Video) Iran – Resistance Units, MEK Supporters Urge Boycott of Sham Presidential Election
Iran Election 2021: State Media Admit Economic Crises Prompet Nationwide Boycott
View All Stories From This Author