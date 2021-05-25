Iran: Election Candidates' Purge an Attempt To Consolidate the Regime, Impose Maximum Repression and Retrench
Ebrahim Raisi, the henchman of the 1988 massacre, one of the worst criminals against humanity, will be the regime’s next president.
Fearing the regime’s overthrow and the uprising of the army of the unemployed and the hungry, Khamenei paved the way for the elimination of Raisi’s rivals”PARIS, FRANCE, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ebrahim Raisi, the henchman of the 1988 massacre, one of the worst criminals against humanity, will be the regime’s next president.
— NCRI
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said that Khamenei took steps to consolidate the regime and maximize repression by purging presidential candidates who had participated in all of the regime’s crimes over the past 40 years. This is a clear sign of the regime’s crisis of overthrow and the final phase of the religious, terrorist dictatorship.
Fearing the regime’s overthrow and the uprising of the army of the unemployed and the hungry, Khamenei paved the way for the elimination of Ebrahim Raisi’s rivals, who is the henchman of the 1988 massacre, the murderer of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI), and one of the worst criminals against humanity in the last 50 years.
Disqualifying individuals such as IRGC Brig. Gen. Ali Larijani, the architect of censorship and repression, the speaker of the regime’s parliament for 12 years, and always a part of Khamenei’s inner circle, will render the regime’s power base narrower and more fragile, unprecedently aggravate the regime’s infighting, and in turn, accelerate the process of implosion and overthrow of the regime.
Mrs. Rajavi once again called for the Iranian people’s nationwide boycott of the election farce. She also urged the people of Iran to protest and rise up against Khamenei’s maneuver, which clearly amounts to usurping their sovereignty. Mrs. Rajavi emphasized that now there is no longer any excuse to appease and engage with this regime. Any interaction and cooperation with the mullahs will be in service of the regime’s repression and killing of the Iranian people and its obtaining of nuclear weapons and inciting warmongering in the region.
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
May 25, 2021
