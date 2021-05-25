Brushless DC Motor Market Value Projected To Reach US$ 24.2 Billion By 2027: Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Brushless DC motor Market– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”

The Global Brushless DC Motor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.9% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 24.2 Bn by 2027.



Brushless DC Motors or BLDC motors are widely used in modern, high-efficiency appliances such as compressors, fans, and water pumps in domestic appliances, and for ceiling fans and room air conditioning systems. The global brushless DC motor market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and geography. Based on the type, the market is divided across inner rotor and outer rotor. Based on end-user, the market is divided across industrial machinery, motor vehicles, HVAC equipment, aerospace & transportation, household appliances, healthcare, and others.

By type, the inner rotor segment is leading the market with maximum revenue share (%) and the segment is also projected to maintain its dominance throughout the estimated timeframe from 2020 to 2027. The efficient application of inner rotor motors in industrial robots is contributing to segmental market growth.

Asia Pacific accounted for the maximum revenue share (%) in the global brushless DC motor market and the region is also projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The prominent economies of the region including Japan, China, and India are the major revenue contributors in the market value. The rapidly developing economies along with their industrial development especially the shifting trend towards the electric vehicle across the automotive industry are bolstering the regional market value.

Furthermore, Europe is having a prominent share in the brushless DC motor after the Asia Pacific. The well-established electric automotive industry of the region is driving the market growth. The major economies like UK and Germany are leading the market with potential revenue share. Additionally, the presence of major players in the region including ABB Ltd, Bühler Motor GmbH, Faulhaber, Maxon motors AG, and Schneider Electric among others is further contributing to the regional market value.

Some of the leading competitors are ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Ametek, Inc., Arc Systems Inc., Baldor Electric Company, Inc., Bühler Motor GmbH, Faulhaber, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Maxon motors AG, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Nidec Corporation, North American Electric, Inc., Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., Regal Beloit Corp., Schneider Electric, and others. The major players are continuously making possible efforts for the development and expansion of market application brushless DC motor across the varied industry verticals. Additionally, strategic developments like mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and new product development are also the part of companies for their value addition.

Some of the key observations regarding the brushless DC motor industry include:

In 2021, Portescap has integrated a driver to optimize motor performance and simplify installation in its new 22ECP miniature brushless DC motor. The new two-pole motors are designed to deliver a balance between speed and torque capabilities. The integration of new features ensures better motor-driver matching, which simplifies installation and reduces assembly footprint and cost. This can also eliminate unnecessary additional wiring between the motor and the drive.





In 2021, Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI), a leader in providing mechanical and electromechanical based design, engineering, and precision manufacturing for critical motion and power transmission applications has launched a brushless DC motors and motion control products series. The brushless DC motors are designed to meet a range of requirements and the new 24V and 48V motors are rugged IP rated, quiet, and highly efficient.





In 2021, Nidec, a Kyoto-based motor manufacturer intends to invest USD 1.9 billion in an electric vehicle motor factory in Serbia as the company's bases in Serbia will represent the core hub of the company’s European business. The expansion will supply products to the European market. The company has also established an economic development zone in the city of Pinghu, China, where 12 companies develop, produce, and sell their products, enhancing the company’s presence in the Chinese market. In turn, Europe is now under its growth strategy.



