CHIEF RISK OFFICER RICARDO VERA CABANILLAS FIRST IN PERU TO BE AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE
Chief Risk Officer for Banco Pichincha Perú awarded the distinguished designation.
Ricardo is setting a standard for other risk executives in Peru and across Latin America, and his leadership is certain to drive further adoption of best risk governance practices in the region.”COLUMBUS, USA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global non-profit focused on the advanced development of current and prospective board members, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Ricardo Vera Cabanillas of Lima, Peru, the first candidate in Peru to have earned this distinction.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute.
Ricardo serves as the Chief Risk Officer for Banco Pichincha Perú and has held similar roles for Banco GNB Perú, and HSBC in Lima. He is an Industrial Engineer and an MBA with a specialization in Finance. Ricardo also serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of the Mundo Mejor school (Chimbote-Peru).
The Certificate in Risk Governance is awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world’s leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents.
“Ricardo is setting a standard for other risk executives in Peru and across Latin America,” said David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute. “His leadership is certain to drive further adoption of best risk governance practices in the region, and we are very proud to name him among our graduates,” he continued.
“The Certificate in Risk Governance Program provides a broad vision for Directors but also for senior managers interacting with the Board, said Mr. Vera. “This is important to ensure that the organization is maximizing its long-term value through a deep understanding of the risks it faces and the opportunities that they provide,” he continued.
The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members’ Course on Risk™, is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations are taking risk well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Information about the Certificate in Risk Governance program is available for download.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute teaches current and aspiring board members to govern their organization’s risk-taking, so they are more likely to achieve their goals. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance program