MXC to Support India in the War Against Covid-19

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEXPRWIRE, MXC , a Singapore-based exchange, hopes to give back to the community by providing essential items to combat the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The first Coronavirus case was discovered in December 2019 and continues to escalate as data shows global cases have exceeded 160 million.



Furthermore, the rapidly spreading disease has taken a toll on many people by disrupting their everyday lives. We recognized the goals MXC has at making a change in India amidst the Covid-19 outbreak using a charity task force designed to distribute essentials such as masks and food.

Another essential aspect we noted was that the task force will be situated in various Indian cities, including Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, to mention but a few. This initiative puts MXC at the forefront as a crypto platform that instills social responsibility to society.

MXC will also make an effort to film the entire charity process through pictures and videos. Rumors in the region state that MXC is working on a potential collaboration with Pentagon's founder, trying to potentially enable distribution of medical supplies from Singapore to India.

Crypto Relief, an initiative started by Sandeep Nailwal - CoFounder at Polygon has also reached out to the Singapore-based company in order to join forces to bring everything possible to the Indian people impacted by Covid-19. Polygon, which is a platform for developing blockchain networks and also one of MXC’s most important strategic partners, was one of the collaborators which brought additional strength to the effort initiated by MXC Charity task Force. By joining forces with several key opinion leaders from India, Crypto Relief is trying to offer the basics and most importantly, they are searching to bring back hope to those impacted by this pandemic.

To quote Lucky Salunke from Madhya Pradesh, India, one of the MXC’s “angels” who has supported the initiative: “Thanks to MXC Global Exchange, I have managed to deliver a decent number of ration-kits to the needy from my city. The thankfulness and the appreciation from their eyes made it a privilege for me. I would like to gracefully thank MXS exchange for their humanity and support – the world needs more people like you.”



MXC has reached out and they even have the support of popular Influencers in India, which have been more than open and willing to assist MXC in the distribution steps. One such example of an influencer from India is Ashish Sharma. In Ashish’s latest public statement, he shared a little insight of the community’s overall feeling on MXC’s implication so far: “as they say, the sole meaning of life is to serve humanity. I’d like to thank you for your recent donation from the MXC Covid Task Force. During this tough time, we are humbled by the generosity shown by the MXC team. Your gifts have helped make a huge difference. From all of us from Indian community, Thank You!”

Benefits of the Charity Task Force

Usually, MXC Exchange formulate a special task force designed to deal with an ongoing problem. MXC's charitable task force encourages a satisfied population of Indians who will have access to the basic needs they lack, such as face masks.

News on India's Covid-19 status continues to surface across the internet since it has over 25 million cases, making it the second country with the highest number of cases, with the USA being the first. As such, massive support is needed to reduce the spread.

MXC's impactful step will further empower other individuals or platforms to make donations that uplift another person's living standards. Moreover, the MXC platform will enlighten Indian citizens about what it offers in the crypto space when the charity task force interacts with them. Above all, once the medical supply plan comes to life, India's healthcare system will improve to counter the deadly virus.

An Overview of MXC

Founded in 2018, MXC is a centralized exchange that employs a high-performance mega-transaction matching technology. The CEX platform is run by a team of professionals with extensive financial industries and blockchain technology experience. MXC has the following features:

Trading Fees

MXC trading fees are relatively cheaper as it offers users a 0.2% charge for every transaction, a rate in line with the overall average cost of 0.25%. Deposits do not attract any fees; however, withdrawal charges are present and continue to change depending on a cryptocurrency's block situation.

Staking Feature

Crypto staking is an income-generating method whereby users acquire a cryptocurrency and hold it on a digital wallet. MXC enables users to leverage its PoS staking tool, which comes in a stake and save option.

The two options operate differently since the staking option has a lock-up period that restricts a user from depositing or withdrawing before the set timeline. Saving also holds a trader's crypto funds, but it eliminates the concept of a lock-up period. All the same, MXC users receive lucrative incomes when employing either of the options.

Spot and Margin Trading

Spot trading involves purchasing or selling a crypto asset for immediate submission into the market. This trade takes place on a particular spot date. Margin trading, on the other hand, entails using brokerage loans to obtain cryptocurrencies. MXC offers both features to its users together with the 300+ digital assets it currently supports.

SpaceM

SpaceM is MXC's launchpad solution which seeks to support initial exchange offerings of new crypto projects. This feature boosts the crypto projects with an ecosystem they can use to raise funds using the newly issued digital tokens.

We note that the noble initiative by MXC will benefit not only Indian residents but also governments and authorities who will implement a strategic plan that will cater to those in need.

