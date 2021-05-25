Archbold Medical Center and Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies Launch Strategic Growth Initiative
Partnership Focuses on Rapid Recovery of Strategic BusinessSAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies and Archbold Medical Center, a four-hospital health system, have launched a strategic growth initiative focused on providing better access to services throughout south Georgia and north Florida.
Tiller-Hewitt started with an organizational growth and readiness assessment that included surveys and interviews with over 300 Archbold stakeholders. They then developed data-driven performance improvement strategies and now moves into the execution phase to put strategic growth initiatives into action and measure return on investment.
“At a time when hospital-physician relationships are being altered daily by the rapidly changing healthcare environment, communication and collaboration are vital,” said Darcy Craven, president and CEO of Archbold Medical Center. “As we pursue high quality medicine together, building and maintaining close, cooperative working relationships with physicians -- and providing ease of access to meet their patients’ needs -- are top priorities.”
Strategic Performance Improvement
“As a strategic growth company, we collaborated with Archbold’s operational and clinical teams to uncover or create best practices to optimize access and referral processes,” said Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, chief executive officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies. “These performance improvement efforts were essential to addressing the return of demand and optimize the rapid recovery of strategic business.”
“Robust data insights -- based on relevant internal data, referral patterns and external claims information -- enabled us to mitigate leakage and quantify strategic growth opportunities for Archbold,” said Thomas Tiller, chief operating officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies.
Executing to Drive Strategic Growth
Moving into the execution phase, Archbold is launching Tiller-Hewiit’s Strategic Outreach Program which is known for its focus on the needs of physicians and advanced practice providers (APPs). The program will increase communication, provide stronger visibility for private and employed practices, and improve access to administration and service lines.
Wilson Horne, MHA, and Catherine Hurst, MSN/MBA, RN, have joined Archbold as physician outreach directors, bringing deep clinical, practice management and operations experience, along with exceptional relationship-building skills. Tiller-Hewitt training has equipped them with the powerful differentiator of driving strategic growth as trusted advisors who deliver higher‐value solutions to physicians and their teams.
Data-Driven Growth Strategies
Tiller-Hewitt’s trackerPLUS intelligence and physician relationship management (PRM) platform will underpin the program with market intelligence, data analytics and issues resolution tools and workflows The platform is built for maximum efficiency and effectiveness in setting strategy, directing outreach efforts and measuring results.
The disruption of the pandemic has spurred forward-thinking organizations across the U.S. to engage us for strategic growth recovery by embracing laser-focused data analytics, lean process improvement and retooled outreach teams. Tiller-Hewitt’s proven programs deliver strategic growth and measurable results: improving physician engagement, minimizing leakage, maximizing network utilization, protecting market share, and growing strategic, high-margin service lines and specialties.
About Archbold Medical Center
Archbold Medical Center is a four-hospital, three nursing-home health system with 540 patient beds. We employ more than 2,500 people and boast an outstanding medical staff of nearly 200 qualified physician specialists. Our flagship hospital, John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital, is a 264-bed hospital located in Thomasville, Georgia. Our system hospitals, also in Georgia, are Brooks County Hospital in Quitman, Grady General Hospital in Cairo, and Mitchell County Hospital in Camilla.
For over 90 years, Archbold has been synonymous with high-quality, compassionate medical care. Our dedicated staff and exemplary facilities have helped us maintain an excellent reputation. Our facilities are accredited by The Joint Commission.
About Tiller-Hewitt
For 20 years, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has partnered with healthcare organizations that want to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results. The Tiller-Hewitt team designs and executes high-performance programs that drive strategic growth, network optimization, and physician retention for hundreds of health systems, hospitals, and population health and provider organizations nationwide.
Tiller-Hewitt delivers rapid, measurable return on investment by working as partners with leadership, operations and physician outreach/liaison teams to hardwire a collaborative culture and build strong strategic growth programs on the Tiller-Hewitt Pillars: Systems, Data and People. To learn more visit www.tillerhewitt.com.
