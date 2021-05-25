Automotive Airbag Silicone Market Size to Reach USD 733.8 Million in 2028 | Increasing Installation of Airbags in Commercial Vehicles and Increasing Passenger Vehicle Sales will Drive Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Key players in the Automotive Airbag Silicone market include Wacker Chemie AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Kolon Industries, Inc, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Toray Industries, Inc., Toyobo Co., Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., and DENSO Corporation.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive airbag silicone market size reached USD 237.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global automotive airbag silicone market revenue is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to increasing installation of airbags in passenger and commercial vehicles. Furthermore, increasing deployment of stringent safety regulations by governments of various countries is expected to further support growth of the global automotive airbag silicone market going ahead.

However, concerns regarding product reliability and product recalls are some key factors expected to hamper growth of the global automotive airbag silicone market to some extent during the forecast period.

Rising usage of cut-and-sewn seam-sealed airbags in vehicle front to diminish damage due to initial impact or collision effects is a key factor driving revenue growth of the cut-and-sewn seam-sealed segment, which is expected to register significantly robust CAGR over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the commercial vehicle segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing implementation of stringent regulations by governments worldwide.

In terms of revenue share, Europe is expected to register steady growth during the forecast period due to robust presence of international players such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Autoliv Inc. in countries in the region.

North America is expected to register significant revenue growth during the forecast period due to increasingly stringent regulations concerning road safety in countries in the region.

Key players in the market include Wacker Chemie AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Kolon Industries, Inc, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Toray Industries, Inc., Toyobo Co., Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., and DENSO Corporation.

In June 2019, Wacker Chemie AG started an innovative silicone manufacturing plant at the Zhangjiagang location in China.

Emergen Research has segmented the global automotive airbag silicone market on the basis of type, airbag position, vehicle type, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

One-Piece-Woven

Cut-And-Sewn Seam-Sealed

Airbag Position Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Curtain/Side

Front

Knee

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



