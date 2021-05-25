Global Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 1,510.2 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global urea cycle disorders treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,188.9 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.5 % during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market:

The rising prevalence of urea cycle disorders is expected to increase the demand for treatment options for urea cycle disorders (UCD), which is expected to drive the growth of global urea cycle disorders treatment market during the forecast period. According to the Urea Cycle Disorders Consortium (UCDC), a part of the Rare Diseases Clinical Research Network (RDCRN), combined prevalence of urea cycle disorders is around 1 in 30,000 people in the U.S in 2017

Among regions, North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global urea cycle disorders treatment market during the forecast period, owing to key companies focusing on product launches for the treatment of Urea cycle disorders. For instance, in January 2021, Recordati Rare Diseases Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for CARBAGLU for the treatment of acute hyperammonemia.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global urea cycle disorders treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.5 % during the forecast period, owing to increasing number of pipeline products. For instance, in April, 2019, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, a late clinical-stage biotechnology company, initiated phase 3 clinical trial study for the efficacy and safety of Pegzilarginase in children and adults with Arginase 1 deficiency. The study is estimated to be completed in June 2023.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global urea cycle disorders treatment market include Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Recordati Rare Diseases Inc., Lucane Pharma SA, Acer Therapeutics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., Orpharma Pty Ltd., Selecta Biosciences, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, NESTLÉ S.A., DANONE S.A., and Mead Johnson & Company, LLC.

Market Segmentation:

Global Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market, By Treatment Type: Amino Acid Supplements Sodium Phenylbutyrate Glycerol Phenylbutyrate Sodium Benzoate Others (Low Protein Diet, Carglumic acid, etc.)

Global Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market, By Enzyme Deficiency Type : OTC – Ornithine Transcarbamylase AS – Argininosuccinate Synthetase (citrullinemia) AG – Arginase AL – Argininosuccinate Lyase CPS1 – Carbamoyl Phosphate Synthase NAGS – N-acetylglutamate Synthase

Global Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market, By Route of Administration : Oral Injectable

Global Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country/Region: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa







