Countdown to Launch: Unicorn Trading System Expands Reach to Asia Pacific

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent interview, Mr. Dean Grayson, the founder and Chief Technology Officer of First Union Capital, has officially announced that First Union Capital will be making its first foray to the Asia-Pacific market on May 1st, 2021. With a mission to fully promote their proprietary algorithmic trading system, Unicorn Trading System, and aim to become the leading automated trading system in Asia-Pacific. Mr. Grayson, who has always been assured in the future of the Asia-Pacific market, has made an illustrious investment of £50 million in 2020, as a committal of the determination and fortitude of First Union Capital Group.



Mr. Grayson who has over a decade of experience in the financial and artificial intelligence fields, has found that regular traders are often hindered and limited by the lack of technical applications and data analysis, which will result in many missed profit opportunities and coming of second best. Therefore, he has congregated top multidisciplinary elites from all over the world to develop complex mathematical models often used in the top financial, aerospace, and biotechnology industries with the powerful and unlimited MATLAB. Further boosted with more than a decade of big data analysis and machine learning algorithms, he has created the acclaimed Unicorn Intelligent Trading System. A high-velocity system that can accurately analyze real-time data is providing accurate forecasting.

The Unicorn Trading System features two-way trading strategy parallelism which will profit regardless of the market condition and its direct access to interbank deep liquidity enables them to trade at extremely thin spreads with high leverage. Since its launch in 2017, it has created spectacular results for hundreds of institutional clients in the UK, including tens of thousands of high-net-worth clients who have successfully used the system to make significant profits.

According to statistical studies, the value of AI financial services in the Asia-Pacific region has reached US$72 billion in 2020, with the most impressive growth in the Chinese market, which is coinciding with the world's top technology in the field of overall AI technology application. Experts also estimate that by the end of 2021, the value of AI financial services in the Asia Pacific will exceed US$2.1 trillion.

Mr. Amor Adj., Chief Executive Officer of First Union Capital, has been very confident about the development of automated trading in the Asia-Pacific market, and apart from a major investment of £50 million at the end of 2020, he has also set his sight on the expansion to Asia-Pacific in 2021. At present, in addition to China as the preceding phase of the Asia-Pacific market, First Union Capital will also carry out a series of complete market expansion into Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam in the Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific traders can expect to experience a sustainable and effective trading eco-system through the top technological specifications of Unicorn Trading System and its direct access to interbank deep liquidity.

Also, First Union Capital Group has been in discussion with International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) for joint research on the commercial application of quantum computing, hoping to improve the performance of quantum computer AI robot algorithms, which will be used in the future for trading commodities, foreign exchange strategies, and digital assets. We believe that First Union Capital is groundbreaking and will lead global traders into a new era of intelligent trading.

Media Contact

Company: First Union Capital Ltd.

Contact: Oliver Wright, Marketing Director

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FirstUnionCapital

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/FirstUnionCapital

E-mail: it@first-union.com

Website: http://www.first-union.com/

Address: 95, Suite 717 Wilton Road, London, United Kingdom, SWLV 1BZ



