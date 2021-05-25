Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lawsuit for Investors in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NYSE: UAVS shares. 

Investors, who purchased shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) prior to September 2019 and continue to hold any of their NYSE: UAVS shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On February 26, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. over alleged violations of securities laws. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that AgEagle did not have a partnership with Amazon and in fact never had any relationship with Amazon, that rather than correct the public’s understanding about a partnership with Amazon, defendants were actively contributing to the rumor that AgEagle had a partnership with Amazon, and that as a result, defendants’ statements about AgEagle’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Those who purchased AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon. 


