Heating, Ventilation and Cooling (HVAC) System Market to Touch USD 202.14 Billion by 2028; Rising Demand for Hybrid HAVC Systems for Temperature Regulation to Stoke Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market: Johnson Controls, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Carrier, GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC., Schneider Electric , Lennox International Inc., Haier Inc., LG Electronics, SAMSUNG, Panasonic Corporation, AB Electrolux, Nortek Global HVAC LLC, Emerson Electric Co., Danfoss A/S , FERROLI S.p.A. C.F. epVA, Vaillant Group, Armstrong Fluid Technology, Robert Bosch LLC, Evapo, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global HVAC system market size is projected to reach USD 202.14 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The rising demand for ventilation systems for filtration of air in residential sectors and industries will boost the growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled " Heating, Ventilation, and Cooling (HVAC) System Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Single Split Systems, Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems, Chillers and Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028"

Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/heating-ventilation-and-cooling-hvac-system-market-102664

The demand for heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC) systems is increasing because of their use in residential and industrial sectors for filtering air and maintaining temperatures. It maintains the air quality and creates a good environment inside the facility by maintaining the appropriate temperatures. In addition, such ventilation systems are increasingly used in commercial and residential buildings to maintain a good breathing environment and ensure good airflow. It is used in the food and beverage industry for maintaining temperatures for preserving the quality of goods, and avoiding spoilage. Further, the hybrid ventilation systems regulate temperature by adjusting it according to the environment outside. For example, Carrier launched the "Carrier Hybrid Heat" system with adjustable temperature technology in October 2019. The product incorporates an electric heating pump and a gas furnace system for adjusting temperatures based on different environmental conditions. These ventilation systems help reduce costs because of their efficient energy management. The systems possess a longer shelf-life and reduce the impact of greenhouse gas on the environment created by ventilation systems, thereby fostering market growth in the foreseeable period.

Impact of COVID-19

Strict Government Regulations to Halt Manufacturing Activities and Impede Market amid Pandemic

This market is negatively affected during the COVID-19 impact due to the rising cases in several countries. The government has issued stringent norms for lockdown in several regions, which has affected the market adversely. Countries such as India are still facing an alarming spike in the number of COVID-19 affected patients, resulting in the closure of the manufacturing plants. However, the demand for heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC) systems is slowly rising in residential sectors. This demand will nurture the market's growth in the upcoming years.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/heating-ventilation-and-cooling-hvac-system-market-102664

Segments

Based on type, the market is segregated into single splits, variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems, chillers, multi-split systems, and others. On the basis of application, it is classified into commercial, industrial, and residential. Geographically, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Highlights of the Report

This report analyzes the emerging trends and the leading segments of the market.

The report comprehensive studies the impact of COVID-19 on the market and the driving and restraining factors.

It examines strategies implemented by the market's key players and the regional developments.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Advancements in Ventilation Technologies to Incite Development

The incorporation of advanced technologies in heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC) systems will boost product demand. The products are energy efficient, offer automatic temperature adjustment, lower maintenance costs, longer shelf-life, and cost-efficiency. For example, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Lennox International Inc., and others have incorporated solar power and natural gas for producing energy-efficient cooling systems. Additionally, smart sensors and thermostats are used for commercial purposes to reduce maintenance costs and offer energy-efficient systems, thereby driving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC) system market growth. However, the shortcoming of skilled technicians can hamper the market growth.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/heating-ventilation-and-cooling-hvac-system-market-102664

Regional Insights

FDI schemes by the Indian Government to Bolster the Asia Pacific Market Growth

Asia Pacific is projected to lead the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC) system market share due to the government providing foreign direct investment (FDI) to manufacturers in India. This has resulted in the opening of manufacturing facilities by the companies. For example, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning invested USD 22.5 million in Gujarat for launching a new modern development facility in October 2019.

In Europe, the government regulations for the production of cost-efficient ventilation systems will boost demand. In addition, the rising demand for heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC) systems for commercial purposes can boost the market growth.

The rising demand for the systems for residential sectors of North America is anticipated to augment growth.

Competitive Landscape

Strategies Implemented by Key Players to Enhance Product Portfolio

Companies in the competitive space are focusing on the expansion of heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC) systems to strengthen their product portfolio. For example, Johnson Controls undertook the acquisition of Lux Products Corporation in October 2018 to enhance its smart home thermostats portfolio. Further, key players are focusing on providing advanced manufacturing plants to strengthen their market position in the U.S. For example, LG Electronics undertook the expansion of the unique allergen-reducing home appliance portfolio in April 2020. The facility has received certification from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) regarding the opening of its advanced cleaning facility. This initiative has enabled the company to mark a substantial market position in the US.

Industry Development

January 2020: Daikin Industries Ltd. announced a Fit Heat Pump System for residential sectors using high-performance inverter compressors.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Heating, Ventilation and Cooling (HVAC) System Market Report

Johnson Controls

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Carrier

GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC.

Schneider Electric

Lennox International Inc.

Haier Inc.

LG Electronics

SAMSUNG

Panasonic Corporation

AB Electrolux

Nortek Global HVAC LLC

Emerson Electric Co.

Danfoss A/S

FERROLI S.p.A. C.F. epVA

Vaillant Group

Armstrong Fluid Technology

Robert Bosch LLC

Evapo, Inc.

Quick Buy - Heating, Ventilation and Cooling (HVAC) System Market-

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102664

Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 on Heating, Ventilation, and Cooling (HVAC) System Market Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Global Heating, Ventilation, and Cooling (HVAC) System Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

6.1. Overview

Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Primary Interview Responses

Annexure / Appendix Global Heating, Ventilation, and Cooling (HVAC) System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Type (Value) Single Split Systems Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Chillers Others (Multi-split Systems, etc.) By Application (Value) Residential Commercial Industrial By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued.

Speak to Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/heating-ventilation-and-cooling-hvac-system-market-102664

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Forklift Truck Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Class I, Class II, Class III, Class IV, Class V), By Application (Mining, Logistics, Construction, Food & Beverage, Natural Resources, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Outdoor Units, Indoor Units, and Control Systems & Accessories), By System Type (Heat Pump System and Heat Recovery System), By Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Woodworking Machinery Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Lathe, Planer, Saw, and Others), By Application (Furniture, Construction, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Telehandler Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Compact, High Lift, and High Load), By Technology (Hybrid, Electric, and Combustion), By Lift Height (Less than 5 meters, 5-15 meters, and More than 15 meters), By Lift Capacity (Less than 3 tons, 3-10 tons, and More than 10 tons), By End-User (Construction, Forestry, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics, and Power Utilities) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Palletizer Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Robotic, Low Level or Floor Level and High-Level), By Product Type (Bag, Case, Bag, Pail and Others), By Application (Food & Beverage, Cosmetic & Personal Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Others (Chemical, Automotive, etc.) and Geographical Forecasts, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd