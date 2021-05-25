NICOEX NICO Exchange's Plan and Timeline to Launch Asia's First Digital Art NFT One-Stop Trading Platform

/EIN News/ -- LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, NICOEX NICO Exchange, owned by 'Mount Nico Corp Ltd.', announces its plan to launch Asia's first digital Art NFT "Non-Fungible Token" one-stop trading platform, which is expected to be rolled out in the third quarter this year. According to plan, it will be the first digital asset exchange in Asia to introduce block chain technology that provides NFT trading.



As the crypto-asset bloom is sweeping across the world, NFT has come under the spotlight in the international market. NICOEX NICO Exchange takes the initiative to introduce this internationally popular block chain technology into Hong Kong with the plan to launch the Asian digital assets exchange NFT trading platform (Platform designation to be finalized), which aims to provide artists with an online platform for publication, promotion, transaction and payment. A wide variety of products are accepted including digital art, animation, music, film and other encrypted collections. On the trading platform, users can purchase in public sale or bidding, carry out token trading and exchange and artists can also publish their digital artworks. In terms of payment arrangements, the Asian Digital Assets Exchange supports multinational legal currencies, mainstream crypto-currencies and over-the-counter legal currency transaction services. In addition, it also provides physical exhibition and sale venue services for artists to hold online and physical exhibitions or press conferences to provide comprehensive and sound one-stop service.

Mr. Panikos Kaiserlidis, founder and CEO of NICO Exchange, explained that there is a lack of credible trading and circulation platform in the current digital creation market in Asia. He has a vision to fill the gap and launch a related NFT trading platform in NICOEX NICO Exchange to help local artists to show their talents and promote the development of Arts.

NFT is a new form of digital asset, currently based on digital content including digital design, digital music, digital film and other digital creations issued in block chain. A unique mark is generated through block chain technology, which can authenticate the ownership of the digital work. NFT can be used in a wide variety of scenarios and it is currently the fastest growing digital technology application in the world of Arts.

NICO Exchange (NICOEX) was founded in the United States striving to be a world class digital assets trading platform. NICO exchange is committed to promoting and popularizing digital currency. In addition to our robust online digital currency trading platform, we also enter Asia this year to promote digital currency in retail purchase debits and provide investors with more convenient, reliable and powerful digital financial platform experience.

