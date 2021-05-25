Returnable Packaging Market reach USD 69.0 billion by 2028 - Insights on Key Initiatives, COVID-19 Impact, Competitive Landscape, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

The rapid urbanization across the globe and the cost-effectiveness of returnable packaging has been providing opportunities for market growth

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Returnable Packaging Market by Product Type (Pallets, Crates, Intermediate Bulk Containers, Drums & Barrels, Bottles, Dunnage), Material (Plastic, Metal, Wood, Glass, Foam), End-use Industry (Automotive, Food & Beverages, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), Global Forecast, 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1826

The global returnable packaging market size is projected to reach nearly USD 69.0 billion by 2028. Additionally, the market is forecasted to grow a CAGR of above 6.2% over the forecast period of 2020-2028. The growth of the returnable packaging market across the globe is projected to be driven by growing demand for returnable packaging from various end-use industries such as food & beverage, consumer durables, and automobile, and by increasing urban populations. In addition, the cost-effectiveness, improved safety of goods and decreased environmental effects of returnable packaging solutions are contributing to expanded worldwide acceptance of them.

The report also outlines the various characteristics of the global returnable packaging industry by assessing the market from value chain analysis. Moreover, the returnable packaging market report comprises various qualitative parts of the returnable packaging industry in market restraints, essential industry drivers, and opportunities. Furthermore, the report provides a complete assessment of the market through company profiling and the competitiveness of the local as well as global vendors.

The returnable packaging market has huge competition amongst the already well-known and new market players. Also, the returnable packaging industry players are pursuing potential markets to seize a competitive lead among the other industry players by forming mergers & acquisitions, agreements, acquiring other companies & new startups, establishing collaboration & partnerships, and growing their business existence.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/returnable-packaging-market

The Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs) segment of the market for returnable packaging is expected to rise at the highest CAGR in terms of volume during the forecast period. The growth of this segment in developing economies such as Brazil and India can be due to the expansion of commodity trading. The excellent strength, high endurance, and long lifetime of over 20 years are one of the main advantages provided by IBCs. The global automotive industry is distinguished by the existence of complicated supply chains and networks that involve the convergence of many processes to enable returnable packaging to flow inbound and outbound.

The European zone is expected to dominate the market for returnable packaging in terms of both value and volume over the forecast period. The development of the European market for returnable packaging can be due to improved customer understanding of reusable packaging and a large manufacturing base in the region. The market for replaceable packaging in the European region is also driven by an improvement in the region's economy and an increase in domestic demand for processed food and beverage goods.

The major players of the global returnable packaging market are Schoeller Allibert, Brambles, Menasha Corporation, DS Smith, Nefab Group, Myers Industries, and Rehrig Pacific Company. Moreover, the market comprises several other prominent players in the returnable packaging market as Schutz GmbH & Co. KGaA, IPL Plastics, and Vetropack Holding. The major players in the market comes up with some of the developments to enhance the market growth in the global industry.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1826

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Returnable Packaging Market by Product Type, 2018-2028 (in USD Billion and Million Tons)

Chapter 6 Returnable Packaging Market by Material, 2018-2028 (in USD Billion and Million Tons)

Chapter 7 Returnable Packaging Market by End Use Type, 2018-2028 (in USD Billion and Million Tons)

Chapter 8 Returnable Packaging Market by Region, 2018-2028 (in USD Billion and Million Tons)

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html



About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: ﻿+1.210.667.2421﻿

Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn