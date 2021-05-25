Advanced Bactericidal and Viricidal Coatings Market Size is Projected to Grow at 11.7% CAGR by 2028 - Research Insights on Key Trends, Macro-economic Indicators, Strategic Initiatives and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Increase in incidence of COVID-19 along with surging volume of hospital acquired infections in the U.S. are major factors expected to drive the advanced bactericidal and viricidal coatings market in the region.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global advanced bactericidal and viricidal coatings market was valued at USD 2,882.5 million in 2019. Increasing incidence of COVID-19 across the globe, rise in incidences of hospital acquired infections are factors driving the advanced bactericidal and viricidal coatings market.



The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global contact lenses market have been studied in detail.



Hospital acquired infections (HAIs) pose a greater danger and risk to patients, and one way to mitigate this risk is to use antimicrobial coatings or sprays that can decontaminate surfaces infected with pathogens, mostly bacteria and viruses. Increase in prevalence of infectious diseases and the outbreak of COVID-19 is likely to fuel the demand for antibacterial and viricidal coatings in the coming few years. Increase in awareness about safety, and hygiene along with wide application areas of antimicrobial coatings is expected for robust market expansion in the next few years.



The global advanced bactericidal and viricidal coatings market has been segmented based on type, substrate, application, and region. Based on type, the global advanced bactericidal and viricidal coatings market is categorized into silver, copper, titanium oxide, and others. Silver based coatings segment held substantial share of the global market in 2019 owing to wide availability, as well as its strong, biocidal and anti-microbial properties which is effective against various microorganisms is attributable to its dominant share. On the basis of substrate, the global advanced bactericidal and viricidal coatings market is segmented into metal, wood, fabric, concrete and plastics.



Application-wise, the global advanced bactericidal and viricidal coatings market is segmented into medical, food, packaging, textile, filtration, and others. Medical segment dominated the global advanced bactericidal and viricidal coatings market in 2019 owing to rapid increase in incidence of infectious diseases along with the high adoption of these coatings in medical field to prevent hospital acquired infections.



North America dominated the global advanced bactericidal and viricidal coatings market in 2019. Increase in burden of hospital acquired infections along with high impact of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Canada are key factors likely to drive the growth of the market in the next few years. However, Asia Pacific advanced bactericidal and viricidal coatings market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period owing to increase in incidence of infectious diseases, rapidly surging COVID-19 patient pool, improving healthcare infrastructure in the developing countries such as India and China.



Major players operating in the global advanced bactericidal and viricidal coatings market include Akzonobel N.V., BASF SE, Royal DSM, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., du Pont de Nemours, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Lonza Group AG, and Allied Bioscience, Inc. among others.



