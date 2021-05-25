First Aid Kits Market 2028 - Insights on Recent Developments, COVID-19 impact, Investments Analysis, Expansion Pans, and Key Growth Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

North America dominated the global first aid kits market in 2019, however Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest pace through 2028

The global first aid kits market was valued at USD 152.8 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%. Surging cases of burn-related injuries, large number of snake bites in some regions coupled with rise in road accidents across the globe are factors driving the first aid kits market.

Adroit Market Research report on global first aid kits market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 and 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global first aid kits market have been studied in detail.

First aid is a major assistance given to a person suffering sudden injuries and illness. It mostly consists of initial involvement in a serious condition prior to the arrival of specialist medical help, such as waiting for an ambulance, treating minor injuries, or adding a plaster. Increase in road accidents leading to injuries is a key factor driving the demand for first aid kits. Moreover, increase in awareness such as training in schools and organizations for usage of first aid kits during emergencies is another major factor expected to drive the global first aid kits market in the next few years.

The global first aid kits market has been segmented based on type, end-user, and region.. Based on type, the global first aid kits market is categorized into common type kits, and special type kits. Special type kits are further sub-categorized into CPR kits, snake bite kits, burn care kits, and others. Common type first aid kits grabbed majority of the market share in 2019. On the basis of end-user, the first aid kits market is classified into hospitals & clinics, home & offices, fire department, and others. Homes & offices segment will witness substantial growth owing to wide usage of first aid kits in these settings for minor injuries.

North America dominated the global first aid kits market in 2019. Higher incidences of burn-related injuries along with presence of well-established industry players in the U.S. are key factors likely to drive the growth of the market in the future. For instance, burn-related injuries kill more than 10,000 Americans per year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, Asia Pacific first aid kits market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace owing to large burn cases in the emerging countries including India and China. Moreover, rise in road accidents in these countries will lead to increased demand for first aid kits.

Major players operating in the global first aid kits market include Acme United Corporation, Canadian Safety Supplies, Certified Safety Manufacturing, DC Safety, Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Cramer Products, Dynamic Safety USA, Green Guard First Aid & Safety, Lifeline, Levitt-Safety, MedTree, Northern Safety, Steroplast Healthcare, Tender Corporation, Sterimed, Paul Hartmann AG, AdvaCare, and Ready America, among others.

