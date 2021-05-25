Fireart Won a Clutch Award as One of The Top App Developers in Poland 2021
Fireart Studio was named to Clutch's annual list of the top 100 development firms in Poland.WARSAW, MASOVIAN, POLAND, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fireart Studio received a prestigious Clutch's Award as one of the Top App Developers in Poland for 2021. Throughout the year, Clutch highlights the highest-ranking B2B companies across industries and locations. The Clutch Leader Awards recognize companies' commitment to building their expertise, providing stellar customer service, and producing high-quality results for clients. Clutch uses a special methodology that evaluates companies on their industry expertise and ability to deliver. So, companies on the list of leaders meet Clutch's methodology standards of excellence and can be trusted by potential B2B buyers to excel at new projects.
In May 2021, Clutch conducted new research and revealed the top 100 app development companies in Poland. Fireart Studio, a boutique design and software development house headquartered in Warsaw, was named to this list. Over the years, the company has been ranking among the best app developers on Clutch. This year, Fireart Studio confirmed its expertise and high proficiency, once again being recognized as one of the app development industry leaders for 2021.
ABOUT FIREART STUDIO
Fireart Studio is a Poland-based product design and development company. Since its inception in 2013, Fireart has been delivering full-cycle software development services for businesses globally. With 8-year-experience in serving clients remotely, Fireart has already shipped 700+ successful projects for over 200 clients worldwide. The company's recent collaborations include Google, Rolls Royce, Atlassian, Pipedrive, Codio, Bolt, etc. Its technology stack includes Javascript, React, AngularJS, Vue.js, Node.js, React Native, Lavarel, and HTML/CSS.
Fireart Studio offers a comprehensive suite of services, including UI/UX design, mobile app development (iOS, Android and cross-platform), web development, and staff augmentation. It also provides extra services like graphic design, branding, animation, illustration, and explainer video production.
Over the years, the company maintains its 5/5-star ranking on Clutch, confirmed by dozens of positive reviews from its previous clients. Fireart Studio continually ranks among the top design teams on Dribbble and has been recently recognized as one of the best app developers by Mobile App Daily and Business of Apps.
ABOUT CLUTCH
Clutch is an independent platform that cuts through disorganized market research by collecting client feedback and analyzing industry data, arming businesses with the insights and analysis they need to connect and tackle challenges with confidence. Based on the data gathered, the service formulates a fair rating of all the firms. Clutch categorizes companies by their geographic location, a field of their expertise, and the focus on proven skills. The platform allows entrepreneurs that look for B2B services to read unbiased reviews conducted by Clutch analysts, see how businesses and solutions compare in a specific market, and discover industry trends and insights from thought leaders.
Dana Kachan
Fireart Studio
+48 222086111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn