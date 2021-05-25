Medical Respiratory Protective Equipment Market to hit USD 6.31 billion by 2028 - Insights on Strategic Initiatives, Recent Developments, COVID-19 impact, and Key Growth Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

North America held the highest revenue share of over 34% in 2019 and will continue to do so during the projected period

The "Global Medical Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Size 2019, By Type (Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks, Others) By End-use (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Outpatient/ Primary Care Facilities, Others) By Region and Forecast 2021 to 2028" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global medical respiratory protective equipment market is estimated to reach the USD 6.31 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. Frontline healthcare staff are at risk of being poisoned with these dangerous biological agents. As a result, the high risk of biological hazards such as COVID-19, Ebola, and SARS is likely to drive commodity demand and therefore the market. In comparison to other service sectors, the medical sector uses a larger percentage of respirators because the risk of infection from airborne toxins is higher.

Over the projected timeframe, rising health issues are also expected to fuel business demand. This is mostly due to rising demand for face masks, which help to avoid or delay the spread of life-threatening COVID-19 infections. Face masks have also been used as a public and personal health protection tool to stop SARS-CoV-2 from spreading. Their usage is intended to shield individuals from contamination and to act as a root control to prevent the virus from spreading in a group or healthcare environment.

Adroit Market Research report on global medical respiratory protective equipment market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018-2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018-2019, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global medical respiratory protective equipment market have been studied in detail.

The global medical respiratory protective equipment market can be segmented based on type and end use. On the basis of type, this market is segmented into surgical masks, respirator masks, others. Based on end use, the report is segmented into Hospitals, home healthcare, outpatient/primary care facilities, and others.

Many social media outlets have launched programs encouraging the use of face masks to promote a healthy outlook about wearing them in the population in order to deter the spread of the novel coronavirus. According to Facebook's CEO, his firm is collaborating with the World Health Organization (WHO), which is offering free advertisement space to help combat COVID-19. For example, the organization has placed reminders at the top of Facebook and Instagram feeds to warn people to cover their faces and visit the COVID-19 Information Center for more preventive tips from the US CDC.

The major players operating in the global market include 3M, Alpha Pro Tech Limited, Ansell Ltd., Bullard, DuPont, ILC Dover LP, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Intech Safety Pvt. Ltd, Uvex Safety Group, Honeywell International Inc, Prestige Ameritech.

