Lead-Acid LiFePO4 Off-Grid Solar Battery Systems Expert Design Quote

Solar Biz, a leading provider of renewable energy equipment, has updated its service to include off-grid solar battery systems for customers interested in independent green living.

Solar Biz, a renewable energy equipment company specializing in solar power, has updated its services to include a range of off-grid, battery-based solar electricity systems. The company provides solar, wind, and hydroelectric energy solutions for sustainable living.

The latest announcement responds to the increasing number of customers looking for sustainable and independent electrical systems.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the capacity of renewable energy increased by 280 gigawatts in 2020 — the largest jump since 1999. The IEA forecasts further growth in the solar and wind power industries as governments worldwide look to curb the rise of global temperatures. To this end, Solar Biz offers customers an entry point into the growing clean electricity market.

Tom Duffy, the founder of Solar Biz, has a lifelong passion for renewable technology and sustainable living. He began working as an automotive electrician and armature winder before moving to renewable energy systems. In the past 50 years, Duffy has leveraged his extensive knowledge of DC electricity into solar energy equipment.

Solar Biz now specializes in off-grid, battery-based solar electricity products. These systems allow customers to live independently from power grids and electricity companies. With renewable off-grid systems, customers set their own electricity costs and help the environment through lower carbon footprints.

The company has designed over 13,000 solar energy systems, including setups for marine and recreational vehicles, scientific monitoring, highway signs, street lighting, and commercial buildings. Solar Biz also offers lifetime technical support and startup consultations.

The updated service reflects the company’s commitment to providing renewable energy products to eco-friendly customers.

Solar Biz has over 50 years of experience in creating and distributing sustainable energy systems. They have developed a strong reputation for quality, personalized products.

A satisfied customer said: “I have never spoken to anyone with Solar Biz’s knowledge of off-grid living in my life. This includes solar companies and electricians. Aside from in-depth knowledge, their team provides excellent customer service.”

