New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, MAY 24, 2021:

Additional Game Commission meeting to be held virtually June 18

SANTA FE – The New Mexico State Game Commission will hold a meeting, 9 a.m., Friday, June 18, 2021 at the New Mexico State Capitol (Roundhouse), Room 322, 490 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87501.

Among the items on the agenda will be a hearing and final decision on applications of Landowner Certification of Non-Navigable Water. Applications can be found on our website and include:

Rancho Del Oso Pardo, Inc.

River Bend Ranch, LLC

Chama II, LLC, dba Canones Creek Ranch

Fenn Farm

Three Rivers Cattle Ltd. Co

All comments or proposed documentary evidence related to the hearing and final decision on applications of Landowner Certification of Non-Navigable Water must be provided in a written format to the Office of the Director, New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, P.O. Box 25112, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87504 or by email to NonNav.Comments@state.nm.us, to allow it to be included electronically in the record. The comment period closes at 5 p.m. MDT, Friday, June 4, 2021. Interested participants can view the hearing rule and procedures online.

The full agenda and other information will be available on the Department of Game and Fish website before the meeting.

The meeting will also be available to view by live webcast on the Department’s website.

The State Game Commission is composed of seven members who represent the state’s diverse interests in wildlife-associated recreation and conservation. Members are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate. Current members are Chair Sharon Salazar Hickey, Vice-Chair Jeremy Vesbach, Jimmy Bates, Gail Cramer, Tirzio Lopez and Roberta Salazar-Henry.

If you are an individual with a disability who needs a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter or any other form of auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in the meeting, please contact Tristanna Bickford (505) 476-8027. Public documents, including the agenda and minutes, can be provided in various accessible forms.

###