Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault x2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B101999

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:      Trooper Marie Beland            

STATION:             Westminster Barracks                        

CONTACT#:         (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 05/09/2021 at approximately 1215 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: (street, exit, or mile marker and town) 6720 VT-30, Townshend, Windham County, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Andrew Persson                        

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 05/24/2021, Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a complaint regarding incidents that reportedly took place on 01/23/2021 and 05/09/2021. Investigation led to the arrest of Andrew Persson, 44, of Townshend, Vermont. Persson is charged with two (2) counts of Domestic Assault, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 1042.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/25/2021    

COURT: Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility    

BAIL: Violated by Probation & Parole

MUG SHOT: Image Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Marie Beland

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd.

Westminster, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600

Marie.Beland@Vermont.gov

 

