Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault x2

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B101999
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/09/2021 at approximately 1215 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: (street, exit, or mile marker and town) 6720 VT-30, Townshend, Windham County, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Andrew Persson
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/24/2021, Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a complaint regarding incidents that reportedly took place on 01/23/2021 and 05/09/2021. Investigation led to the arrest of Andrew Persson, 44, of Townshend, Vermont. Persson is charged with two (2) counts of Domestic Assault, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 1042.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/25/2021
COURT: Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Violated by Probation & Parole
MUG SHOT: Image Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Marie Beland
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd.
Westminster, Vermont 05346
(802)722-4600