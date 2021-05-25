Triple Crown Bingo Opens Second Location
Enjoy family-friendly fun, win cash. This ain't your grandma's bingo hall.
Triple Crown Bingo is home to the Ultimate Bingo Experience. Get ready to change your perception of bingo!”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forget smoke-filled halls and paper cards. Forget the senior center vibe. Definitely forget that wire cage thing with balls bouncing inside.
— Bill Woods
Instead, picture this: a sleek, high-tech bingo hall with electronic games, flat-screen TV projectors, and a high-energy atmosphere that's family-friendly and loads of fun. It's clean, the food is delicious, and the owners pay out over $5000 cash every night. And now there's a second location.
The new location will celebrate its Grand Re-Opening on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31st at 21902 Northwest Freeway, Cypress, TX 77429. At this new location, the main event will be Midnight Bingo, so stay tuned to Facebook and Instagram for information on the big day's specials and cash giveaways!
Until then, get the Ultimate Bingo Experience at the original location. For as little as $12, players can get 12 paper cards and an inked dobber for traditional play, or pay just $20 for 66 electronic bingo machine cards with randomly-generated wins. Throughout the evening, optional pull tabs (pop-open cards similar to scratch-off lottery tickets) offer an additional opportunity for winning unlimited cash.
Play starts at 12 PM daily. Ages 7+ welcome. Special events happen throughout the year. Upcoming events include special events for Father's Day, the 4th of July, and Christmas in July.
You can even support local charities, as Triple Crown donates to the Lion's Club, Knights of Columbus, VFW, and the American Legion every time someone pays for a game.
Bingo isn't the only attraction. There are sports games playing on four gigantic flat-screen projectors. Each location features a Grand Prize Grill, a restaurant known to serve mouth-watering burgers right off the grill. Adults can get beer or wine from the grill as well.
Even smokers find their needs accommodated here, as there is a dedicated smoking lounge. A separate, hospital-grade air filtration system keeps the rest of the facility and the rest of the patrons safe from second-hand smoke.
Covid precautions are being taken. Triple Crown uses a hospital-grade air filtration system and a specialized ultraviolet lighting filtration system to help degrade pathogens. Masks are optional but not mandatory.
"Triple Crown Bingo is home to the ultimate bingo experience," says owner Bill Woods. "Get ready to change your perception of bingo! It's one of the only legal forms of gambling in Texas, and we've worked hard to make it a fun, sleek, and exciting experience for all."
Can't wait for the new bingo hall to open? Visit the original location at 10535 Jones Road #200 in Houston, TX 77065.
CONTACT:
Bill Woods, Owner
bill@triplecrownbingo.com
Phone: 281-801-6443
ABOUT COMPANY
Triple Crown Bingo offers a 21st century bingo experience for savvy players. The company pays out over $5000 in cash every night and offers an affordable, sleek, high-tech way to enjoy a night out.
Visit www.triplecrownbingo.com to learn more. For the latest updates and event announcements, visit Triple Crown Bingo on Facebook!
Katherine Benites
Triple Crown Bingo
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook