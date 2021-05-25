Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RECON Auto Detailing Announces Car Detailing Specials for Summer

RECON Auto Detailing Logo

Red Camaro parked in driveway

Summer sun can wreak havoc on people’s vehicles. That’s why RECON Auto Detailing is announcing car detailing specials for summer.

Auto detailing is about more than just cleanliness, it’s about the long-term health of a vehicle. Keeping regular detailing appointments ensures your vehicle runs and looks in top shape for years.”
— Brett Winter, Owner of RECON Auto Detailing
TUCSON, AZ, USA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The summer months mean long road trips and driving out in nature. While this can be great fun, it can also wreak havoc on people’s vehicles. That’s why RECON Auto Detailing is announcing car detailing specials for summer.

RECON Auto Detailing is a one stop shop for mobile car detailing in Tucson. Their special summer coupons are as follows: $20 off a complete detail, 10% off your first detail, $15 off when customers refer a friend, and finally 20% off for military, firefighters, and police.

“A lot of people don’t realize that auto detailing is about more than just cleanliness, it’s about the long-term health of a vehicle. Keeping regular detailing appointments ensures your vehicle runs and looks in top shape for years to come,” RECON Auto Detailing Owner Brett Winter said.

RECON Auto Detailing offers a variety of detailing packages starting from the most basic clean, to a deep, intricate scrub. Each service has a recommended time to return. For instance, the Detail Wash package which is our standard wash and vacuum service is recommended every 2 weeks, while the Ultimate Vehicle Detail package is only needed once per year.

Customers will love not needing to leave their home or office as RECON Auto Detailing will have your vehicle done in one afternoon, and they don’t have to worry about leaving their car overnight. The standard detail package takes about three hours to complete, while the more basic packages are even quicker.

RECON Auto Detailing is about more than just cleaning. Their team of automotive experts can also remove most scratches from your car.

RECON Auto Detailing is a car maintenance and detailing company in Tucson, Arizona. They offer boat, rv, motorcycle, and automobile detailing services to the greater Tucson and surrounding communities.

If you would like more information about the summer detailing specials at RECON Auto Detailing, please visit recondetail.com.

Brett Winter
RECON Auto Detailing
+1 520-262-4512
email us here
