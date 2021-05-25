Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hamilton County in Indiana recently decreased its tax rate while also maintaining an extremely high bond credit rating, according to Fred Glynn.

CARMAL, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fred Glynn, Hamilton County Councilman, Announces County’s Tax Rate Decrease and High Bond Credit Rating

Hamilton County Councilman Fred Glynn, of Indiana, recently announced that the county’s tax rate has dropped and that its bond credit rating remains one of the highest in the state—all due to the county council’s strong fiscal management.

According to Glynn, who represents District 1 of the county, Hamilton County has achieved both tax rate and bond credit rating success—an incredibly difficult feat to accomplish—because the county has been very deliberate about structuring its debt and managing the tax rate to avoid increases. The county also has a robust tax base, which has further contributed to its financial success, according to Glynn.

Due to the county council’s efforts, residents of Hamilton County have actually had the privilege of seeing their tax rate decrease or remain the same since 2014. As a result, the county maintains one of Indiana’s lowest rates for taxes. Residents may still see increases in their tax bills from one year to the next if their property values go up, but this is actually excellent news, as it means that their properties are more valuable, according to Glynn.

Regarding the county’s bond credit rating, Hamilton County was recently recognized as Indiana’s only county to have earned an AAA (Triple-A) income tax rating via credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings. This rating allows Hamilton County to access the lowest interest rates when seeking loans, which ultimately benefits its constituents. The rating is the result of the county’s excellent fiscal management, according to Glynn.

During the past few years, Hamilton County’s population has skyrocketed, and employment opportunities have followed. This trend—combined with the county council’s successful track record in business and finance—spells great news for the county, according to Fred Glynn, who expects Hamilton County to continue to thrive financially for years to come.

