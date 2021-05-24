Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US14A spring opening scheduled for noon on Friday

 The annual spring opening of US 14A between Burgess Junction and Lovell will occur prior to Memorial Day weekend -- at noon, Friday, May 28.

The opening of US 14A is dependent upon favorable weather.

"We're ready to open Friday at noon," said Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance foreman Jason Fleming of Lovell. "We have a few ongoing maintenance activities to complete. Drivers are encouraged to drive safely and buckle up."

For current road conditions, call 511 or log on to WYDOT's 511 website.

The annual winter closure of US14A, west of Burgess Junction, is at milepost 76.04 on the Lovell side of the Bighorn Mountains. The seasonal road closure at Burgess Junction is just east of milepost 98.1. WYDOT annually closes this 22-mile stretch of scenic mountain road in the Bighorn Mountains of north-central Wyoming about Nov. 30 at the conclusion of the fall hunting season. The high-mountain roadway usually opens for the summer by Memorial Day weekend

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.   

US14A spring opening scheduled for noon on Friday

