The SEC Receives 69 Timely Applications for the CRC
A total of 69 New Mexicans timely applied with the State Ethics Commission to serve on the Citizens Redistricting Commission (CRC). New Mexicans from across the state submitted applications. Commission staff have referred Democratic and Republican applicants to the appropriate legislative appointing authorities. Commission staff are now working to determine the eligibility of the non-major-party applicants for State Ethics Commission appointments to the CRC under the Redistricting Act. The Commission received applications from the following individuals:
|Abenicio Eliray Baldonado
|Santa Fe
|Ajoy K. Moonka
|Albuquerque
|Alexandria Layne Tapia
|Santa Fe
|Amber Lynn Carrillo
|Albuquerque
|Armando S. Romero III
|Albuquerque
|Barbara J. Vigil
|Santa Fe
|Beverlee McClure
|Albuquerque
|C E Greer
|Truth or Consequences
|Carol Miller
|Ojo Sarco
|Charlotte Little
|Albuquerque
|Chris Keller
|Albuquerque
|Cindy Nava
|Bernalillo
|Damian Capello
|Carlsbad
|David R. Morris
|Albuquerque
|Dean Albert Jacoby
|Albuquerque
|Dorian Rader
|Cedar Crest
|Edward Lawrence Chavez
|Albuquerque
|Emily Kienzle
|Albuquerque
|Emmet Harland Soper
|Santa Fe
|Erin Hagenow
|Albuquerque
|Floyd D Wilson
|Sandia Park
|Francis Page
|Albuquerque
|Gail Rogers-Tripp
|Albuquerque
|Gary L Gamel
|Albuquerque
|Gilbert Quintana
|Holman
|Grant A. Taylor
|Albuquerque
|James C Manatt Jr
|Roswell
|James L. Novak
|Albuquerque
|Jane Braithwaite
|Albuquerque
|Jarratt Applewhite
|Santa Fe
|Jason Morris Barker
|Albuquerque
|Jerri Pohl
|Moriarty
|Joann Vullo
|La Mesa
|Joaquin Sanchez
|Albuquerque
|Joel Long
|Albuquerque
|Johnny Gabaldon
|Santa Fe
|Jor Dee Dennis Jr
|Albuquerque
|Joshua Stephenson
|Aztec
|Juan Larranaga
|Albuquerque
|Judith Binder
|Albuquerque
|Kathleen Sabo
|Los Ranchos
|Kerri Barber
|Albuquerque
|Kerry Meier
|Farmington
|Kevin Estes
|Albuquerque
|Krista Gomez-Kelley
|Bernalillo
|Larry Barnes Voss
|Tijeras
|Linda Pecotte
|Silver City
|Lisa Abeyta
|Albuquerque
|Mary Lynn Major
|Magdalena
|Matthew J. Walsh, MD
|Rio Rancho
|Michael Rowse
|Silver City
|Michaela L. Gallegos
|Albuquerque
|Nadia Sikes
|Albuquerque
|Pablito (Paul) Herrera
|Albuquerque
|Patrick Barrett
|Albuquerque
|Patrick Monroe Brenner
|Rio Rancho
|Pete Lawrence Dinelli
|Albuquerque
|Rachel Winston
|Albuquerque
|Robert Jason Vaillancourt
|Albuquerque
|Robert Rhatigan
|Albuquerque
|Ronald Ross Black
|Hobbs
|Rusty Pearce
|Las Cruces
|Samuel Chavez
|Albuquerque
|Season Elliott
|Albuquerque
|Shauna Kristin Tafoya
|Dulce
|Stephen Ciepiela
|Albuquerque
|Treciafaye W Blancett
|Eagle Nest
|Vicki Ballinger
|Elephant Butte
|William Jason Fisher
|Albuquerque