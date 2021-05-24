Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The SEC Receives 69 Timely Applications for the CRC

A total of 69 New Mexicans timely applied with the State Ethics Commission to serve on the Citizens Redistricting Commission (CRC).  New Mexicans from across the state submitted applications.  Commission staff have referred Democratic and Republican applicants to the appropriate legislative appointing authorities. Commission staff are now working to determine the eligibility of the non-major-party applicants for State Ethics Commission appointments to the CRC under the Redistricting Act.  The Commission received applications from the following individuals:

Abenicio Eliray Baldonado Santa Fe
Ajoy K. Moonka Albuquerque
Alexandria Layne Tapia Santa Fe
Amber Lynn Carrillo Albuquerque
Armando S. Romero III Albuquerque
Barbara J. Vigil Santa Fe
Beverlee McClure Albuquerque
C E Greer Truth or Consequences
Carol Miller Ojo Sarco
Charlotte Little Albuquerque
Chris Keller Albuquerque
Cindy Nava Bernalillo
Damian Capello Carlsbad
David R. Morris Albuquerque
Dean Albert Jacoby Albuquerque
Dorian Rader Cedar Crest
Edward Lawrence Chavez Albuquerque
Emily Kienzle Albuquerque
Emmet Harland Soper Santa Fe
Erin Hagenow Albuquerque
Floyd D Wilson Sandia Park
Francis Page Albuquerque
Gail Rogers-Tripp Albuquerque
Gary L Gamel Albuquerque
Gilbert Quintana Holman
Grant A. Taylor Albuquerque
James C Manatt Jr Roswell
James L. Novak Albuquerque
Jane Braithwaite Albuquerque
Jarratt Applewhite Santa Fe
Jason Morris Barker Albuquerque
Jerri Pohl Moriarty
Joann Vullo La Mesa
Joaquin Sanchez Albuquerque
Joel Long Albuquerque
Johnny Gabaldon Santa Fe
Jor Dee Dennis Jr Albuquerque
Joshua Stephenson Aztec
Juan Larranaga Albuquerque
Judith Binder Albuquerque
Kathleen Sabo Los Ranchos
Kerri Barber Albuquerque
Kerry Meier Farmington
Kevin Estes Albuquerque
Krista Gomez-Kelley Bernalillo
Larry Barnes Voss Tijeras
Linda Pecotte Silver City
Lisa Abeyta Albuquerque
Mary Lynn Major Magdalena
Matthew J. Walsh, MD Rio Rancho
Michael Rowse Silver City
Michaela L. Gallegos Albuquerque
Nadia Sikes Albuquerque
Pablito (Paul) Herrera Albuquerque
Patrick Barrett Albuquerque
Patrick Monroe Brenner Rio Rancho
Pete Lawrence Dinelli Albuquerque
Rachel Winston Albuquerque
Robert Jason Vaillancourt Albuquerque
Robert Rhatigan Albuquerque
Ronald Ross Black Hobbs
Rusty Pearce Las Cruces
Samuel Chavez Albuquerque
Season Elliott Albuquerque
Shauna Kristin Tafoya Dulce
Stephen Ciepiela Albuquerque
Treciafaye W Blancett Eagle Nest
Vicki Ballinger Elephant Butte
William Jason Fisher Albuquerque

 

 

 

