The SEC Receives 69 Timely Applications for the CRC

A total of 69 New Mexicans timely applied with the State Ethics Commission to serve on the Citizens Redistricting Commission (CRC). New Mexicans from across the state submitted applications. Commission staff have referred Democratic and Republican applicants to the appropriate legislative appointing authorities. Commission staff are now working to determine the eligibility of the non-major-party applicants for State Ethics Commission appointments to the CRC under the Redistricting Act. The Commission received applications from the following individuals:

Abenicio Eliray Baldonado Santa Fe Ajoy K. Moonka Albuquerque Alexandria Layne Tapia Santa Fe Amber Lynn Carrillo Albuquerque Armando S. Romero III Albuquerque Barbara J. Vigil Santa Fe Beverlee McClure Albuquerque C E Greer Truth or Consequences Carol Miller Ojo Sarco Charlotte Little Albuquerque Chris Keller Albuquerque Cindy Nava Bernalillo Damian Capello Carlsbad David R. Morris Albuquerque Dean Albert Jacoby Albuquerque Dorian Rader Cedar Crest Edward Lawrence Chavez Albuquerque Emily Kienzle Albuquerque Emmet Harland Soper Santa Fe Erin Hagenow Albuquerque Floyd D Wilson Sandia Park Francis Page Albuquerque Gail Rogers-Tripp Albuquerque Gary L Gamel Albuquerque Gilbert Quintana Holman Grant A. Taylor Albuquerque James C Manatt Jr Roswell James L. Novak Albuquerque Jane Braithwaite Albuquerque Jarratt Applewhite Santa Fe Jason Morris Barker Albuquerque Jerri Pohl Moriarty Joann Vullo La Mesa Joaquin Sanchez Albuquerque Joel Long Albuquerque Johnny Gabaldon Santa Fe Jor Dee Dennis Jr Albuquerque Joshua Stephenson Aztec Juan Larranaga Albuquerque Judith Binder Albuquerque Kathleen Sabo Los Ranchos Kerri Barber Albuquerque Kerry Meier Farmington Kevin Estes Albuquerque Krista Gomez-Kelley Bernalillo Larry Barnes Voss Tijeras Linda Pecotte Silver City Lisa Abeyta Albuquerque Mary Lynn Major Magdalena Matthew J. Walsh, MD Rio Rancho Michael Rowse Silver City Michaela L. Gallegos Albuquerque Nadia Sikes Albuquerque Pablito (Paul) Herrera Albuquerque Patrick Barrett Albuquerque Patrick Monroe Brenner Rio Rancho Pete Lawrence Dinelli Albuquerque Rachel Winston Albuquerque Robert Jason Vaillancourt Albuquerque Robert Rhatigan Albuquerque Ronald Ross Black Hobbs Rusty Pearce Las Cruces Samuel Chavez Albuquerque Season Elliott Albuquerque Shauna Kristin Tafoya Dulce Stephen Ciepiela Albuquerque Treciafaye W Blancett Eagle Nest Vicki Ballinger Elephant Butte William Jason Fisher Albuquerque