Gov. orders flags to half staff in mourning for Artesia officer killed in collision

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday ordered all flags to half-staff in the state of New Mexico in mourning for Corporal Tom Frazier of the Artesia Police Department, who was killed Friday in an automobile collision.

Frazier was involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer while on duty late Friday morning north of Artesia, according to reports from New Mexico State Police.

Frazier, 42, served with the Artesia agency for more than five years.

The order directing flags to half-staff from Tuesday, May 25, through sundown Thursday, May 27, can be found here.

“My prayers are with the family, friends and Artesia Police Department colleagues of Detective Frazier,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “While we are still learning the details, the incident is a tragic reminder of roadway dangers, and a reminder that we must recognize and appreciate the public service of the first responders all across our state working to keep our families and communities safe.”

Follow @NMStatePolice on Twitter and Facebook for updates on the incident as more information becomes available.

