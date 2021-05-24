Governor Ron DeSantis issues proclamation for Safe Boating Week in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued a proclamation for Safe Boating Week in Florida. We are grateful for his recognition of this important week urging Floridians and visitors to boat safely while enjoying Florida’s beautiful waterways.

SAFE BOATING WEEK IN FLORIDA

WHEREAS, Florida is committed to ensuring the safety of all residents and visitors to our great state; and

WHEREAS, residents and tourists alike enjoy taking to the Sunshine State’s waterways to enjoy boating, fishing, sailing, and swimming; and

WHEREAS, recreational boating is an important part of our state’s lifestyle, tourism, and economy; and

WHEREAS, safe boating on our waterways begins with operator awareness and preparation, and it is important that Floridians are aware of potentially life-saving tips before boating including: wearing life jackets, staying sober while navigating, attending safe boating courses, participating in free boat safety checks, and carrying lifesaving emergency distress and communications equipment; and

WHEREAS, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is committed to protecting Florida’s natural resources and people through proactive and responsive law enforcement services, including enforcing boating rules and regulations, coordinating boating safety campaigns and education, managing public waters and access to them, conducting boating accident investigations, identifying and removing derelict vessels, and investigating vessel identity theft and fraud; and

WHEREAS, Safe Boating Week in Florida is an opportunity to bring awareness to life-saving tips and promote safe boating so Floridians can continue to experience the adventure of our waterways in the “Boating Capital of the World.”

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Ron DeSantis, Governor of the State of Florida, do hereby extend greetings and best wishes to all observing May 22 – 28, 2021, as Safe Boating Week in Florida.