Elijah Norton Of Veritas Global Protection Offers This Valuable Advice

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elijah Norton Veritas Global Protection’s Executive Chairman and President is a thought leader, visionary, influencer, and successful entrepreneur. Veritas Global Protection provides vehicle service contracts, GAP protection, vehicle protection products, and other products to dealerships.

Elijah started out in the industry in 2011, when he began his own direct marketing call center with just two employees. This venture soon resulted in $10mm per year in revenue. He now leads three companies that collectively generate over $75mm per year in revenue. This kind of success probably comes down to his motivation as a person and his expertise in the vehicle service contract industry.

It’s no mean feat running three prosperous and vibrant companies at the same time. Elijah Norton Veritas Global Protection’s Executive Chairman and President takes it all in his stride. He believes this company’s success is due to being responsive. By calling people back, they let clients know that the company truly cares about their needs.

Elijah Norton Veritas Global Protection’s Executive Chairman and President also said that the company is known for its innovation which sets it apart from competitors. They are constantly striving to create new products with clients in mind. Elijah says it’s important to monitor competitors and the market in such a fast-paced business environment. This allows a business to evolve as it should.

Elijah Norton Veritas Global Protection’s Executive Chairman and President’s advice when starting a new company is to be patient. He says it takes time for a business to grow and be where you want and that true success takes years. In his case, his first business didn’t start to become successful until the three-year mark.

For many, this can be five years, so the key is to keep working at it. Elijah is a firm believer that if you have faith in your idea, you will make it over time. Elijah Norton Veritas Global Protection’s Executive Chairman and President’s advice is to never give up. If a problem appears, work out how you can solve this because there is always a solution.

In fact, Elijah thrives on these daily challenges and the larger ones that present themselves. He likes that he can wake up every day and have the opportunity to make a difference by working on solutions to challenges. Elijah also enjoys the role of being a leader. He can be considered a great leader who has essential motivational skills given how successful his companies are.

Elijah’s advice on how to become a good leader is to learn or know how to read and manage people. It’s not just about choosing the nice or the tough persona. He believes a great leader has to know when to be nice or tough and adjust their professional relationships accordingly.

After years of leading from the top, Elijah also knows the key to success is keeping your staff happy and building a reliable team. He says it’s important to hire the right person at the start because you need to have a great team to work with you that is diverse and hard-working and values community and teamwork.