CEIBA HEALTHCARE RAISES $10.2 MILLION IN GROWTH CAPITAL
Telehealth company to aggressively accelerate sales, marketing and execution of product roadmap
Our goal is to assist hospitals during the pandemic with a better care by converting hospital beds into true digital form with seamless connectivity providing real time remote patient monitoring”NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ceiba Healthcare Ltd, an innovative provider of integrated telehealth and medical device connectivity solutions to hospitals and medical service providers, has successfully completed a growth capital fundraise of US$ 10.2m.
— Mr. Afsin Alp,Chairman and CEO at Ceiba Healthcare
The fundraise was led by VC investors Partners in Equity followed by Seeduene Venture Capital and QvidTVM Capital.
Ceiba Healthcare is a leader in medical device connectivity and telehealth services with its eConnect IoMT technology integrating medical device data with Electronic Health Records systems and providing Tele Health solutions and Remote Patient Monitoring. Ceiba has installed its products and solutions in ICU beds in 4 countries and has a healthy pipeline of orders. Its two core markets have been the United States and Turkey. The company was founded in Turkey and currently has its corporate headquarters in the UK.
With the funds raised, Ceiba Healthcare will look to continue its expansion into the United States, Europe and the Middle East. Ceiba will continue to develop its technology to ultimately become a software as a service platform for hospitals.
Mr. Jan-Paul Van Geen, the Partner at Partners in Equity commented: “Ceiba has successfully solved the issue of interoperability of medical devices paving the way for hospitals to fully digitize beds by connecting medical devices and integrating with EHR systems. The Management team in its innovation, development and execution have been exceptional thus far, and we are excited to be joining and supporting Ceiba’s journey in becoming a leading player in healthcare technology.”
Mr. Afsin Alp, Chairman and CEO at Ceiba Healthcare stated: “As hospitals are busy due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, our aim is to assist with a better patient care by converting hospital beds into true digital form with seamless connectivity providing real time remote patient monitoring. We have obtained FDA approvals on Ceiba products and will now continue expansion into the United States. I want to welcome our institutional investors and thank all shareholders for their support.”
Mr. Afsar Alp, CTO and President of US Operations stated: “I am excited to announce that Mr. Ahmet Dik, former CEO of an LSE listed energy company has joined Ceiba Healthcare Board of Directors bringing with him a wealth of corporate/commercial/legal experience. With the fundraise completed we are now laser focused and committed to building Ceiba Healthcare into a global company.”
Contact:
Ahmet Dik – ahmet.dik@ceiba-healthcare.com
Public relations
For further information, contact:
Melike Ayan @ melike.nyc@gmail.com or +1 212-980-8090
About CEIBA Healthcare:
Founded in 2016, CEIBA Healthcare is the first and only company to offer a Fully Integrated Tele Health Solution with a decentralized mHealth platform. Ceiba technology transforms hospitals in achieving limitless medical device integration irrespective of brand and real time patient data monitoring. With digital ICU beds, hospitals can provide full telehealth solutions and achieve efficiencies saving time and money while providing better patient care.
Ceiba combines medical device integration (via Ceiba’s proprietary IoMT technology) with real time patient surveillance, telemedicine/virtual ICU, advanced alarm management, predictive AI based analytics into an end-to-end single enterprise solution to drive better patient safety, clinical outcomes, and provider workflow. Ceiba’s 4 main product lines are eConnect, eClinics, Dr. ICU and ZeqAI.
eConnect® IoMT platform solves the interoperability issue between medical devices. eConnect is an open architecture platform where any medical device or third-party software can easily integrate using our open APIs. Integration with eConnect is as easy as “plug and play” and is absolutely brand agnostic with 95% of medical devices in the market already integrated. eConnect’s proprietary technology enables the receipt of continuous live stream of data from any medical device, EHR and present the patient monitor and ventilator data in wave forms.
eClinics® is a specialized platform where all critical patients in different care settings (such as Hospitals, LTACs, SNFs etc.) can be monitored from a single Tele-Health platform. With the continual data-stream of patient information from multiple interfaces and the ability to interact with the bedside via remote A/V conferencing. Clinicians may use proprietary acuity scoring, instant waveforms and monitor smart alarms to help identify patients who are at high risk or who are demonstrating early deterioration.
eClinics’ automated features save clinicians proven hours of daily administrative work and have them focus on delivering the best care. eClinics’ embedded AI engine “ZeqAI®” continuously scans data and creates predictive and actionable alarms. “ZeqAI” generates predictive alerts for early identification and prevention of hospital acquired conditions such as Sepsis.
Ceiba’s mHealth platform “Dr ICU®” transforms the Tele Health in critical care processes into a single mobile platform. Dr. ICU helps clinicians access historic progress notes, lab results, treatments and monitor patient’s vitals in real time. Clinicians can take action from the alarms, can write daily progress notes and can share consultation. It enables the providers to form virtual teams to leverage their work force and create efficiencies. Dr. ICU is designed to democratize and decentralize the way Tele Health service is being delivered for critical care settings.
In its fight with the pandemic COVID 19, CEIBA offers the CEIBA TELEHEALTH MOBILE CART and the most comprehensive TELE ICU SERVICE.
See at: https://www.ceiba-healthcare.com/covid-19.html
Website: https://www.ceiba-healthcare.com
melike ayan
CEIBA Healthcare
+1 2129808090
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn