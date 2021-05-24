UND Law’s McGinniss to step down as Dean in 2022

UND News Release

After leading the University of North Dakota’s School of Law through a period of notable progress in finances, enrollment, and other matters, Dean Michael S. McGinniss has announced his decision to conclude his deanship after the next academic year and return to his role as a full-time faculty member.

“My upcoming work as dean in 2021-22 will focus on reinforcing and building upon the significant and important advancements we have made since I began this journey,” said McGinniss, in a letter to students, staff, faculty and other friends of the UND Law School this morning.

McGinniss will continue in office until June 30, 2022, a date that marks completion of his three-year contract to serve as Dean.

“My confidence in now making and announcing this decision to return to my teaching, scholarship, and service as ‘Professor McGinniss’ in 2022-23 has been bolstered by the high degree of trust I have in UND’s academic leadership to proceed wisely and to act with sound and prudent judgment in selecting the new Dean.”

Read more at: http://blogs.und.edu/press-releases/2021/05/und-laws-mcginniss-to-step-down-as-dean-return-to-faculty-on-june-30-2022/