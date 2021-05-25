(Exclusive Video) Iran – Resistance Units, MEK Supporters Urge Boycott of Sham Presidential Election
The activities of Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) supporters and Resistance Units in various cities of Iran, calling for a boycott of the regime’s election.
In many parts of the Greater Tehran and other cities in Iran, the activists called for a boycott of the mullahs’ sham presidential election by posting banners and placards, writing graffiti, and distributing leaflets.
The photographs below cover only a part of the activities of the supporters of the MEK and the Resistance Units between May 20 and 23, which in addition to different areas of Tehran, were carried out in Mashhad, Isfahan, Ahvaz, Karaj, Neyshabur, Qom, Zabol, Esfarayen, Najafabad, Ilam, Shahr-e Qods, Kermanshah, Bandar Anzali, Lahijan, Semnan, Aligudarz, Behbahan, Mahshahr, It took place in Arak, Fasa, Shahrekord, and Jahrom.
Among the slogans were:
Maryam Rajavi:
“A popular uprising is awaiting the mullahs, and will lead to their overthrow,”
“Boycott of the sham election is a patriotic duty and the Iranian nation’s pledge to the martyrs”
“The election masquerade has no legitimacy among the Iranian people,”
“The Iranian people’s nationwide boycott of this election is the flipside of the people’s uprisings,”
Massoud Rajavi:
“Iran’s destiny will be determined not by the mullahs’ ballot box, but by the uprising of Iran’s valiant children,”
“nationwide boycott of the election, a response to the murderers of 1,500 martyrs of November 2019 uprising,”
“Boycott of the sham election is the Iranian people’s rallying cry,”
“Our vote is regime change and boycott of the sham election,”
“Boycotting the sham election is a patriotic duty,”
“Our vote: Regime change and boycott of the election farce,”
“My vote is regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic,”
“The entire regime is murderous, the ballot box is null and void.”
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
May 24, 2021
