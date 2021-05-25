(Exclusive Video) Iran – Resistance Units, MEK Supporters Urge Boycott of Sham Presidential Election

The activities of Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) supporters and Resistance Units in various cities of Iran, calling for a boycott of the regime’s election.

Maryam Rajavi: A popular uprising is awaiting the mullahs, and will lead to their overthrow”
— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The activities of Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) supporters and Resistance Units in various cities of Iran, especially in Tehran, calling for a nationwide boycott of the regime’s presidential election, have increased significantly in recent days.

In many parts of the Greater Tehran and other cities in Iran, the activists called for a boycott of the mullahs’ sham presidential election by posting banners and placards, writing graffiti, and distributing leaflets.

The photographs below cover only a part of the activities of the supporters of the MEK and the Resistance Units between May 20 and 23, which in addition to different areas of Tehran, were carried out in Mashhad, Isfahan, Ahvaz, Karaj, Neyshabur, Qom, Zabol, Esfarayen, Najafabad, Ilam, Shahr-e Qods, Kermanshah, Bandar Anzali, Lahijan, Semnan, Aligudarz, Behbahan, Mahshahr, It took place in Arak, Fasa, Shahrekord, and Jahrom.

Among the slogans were:

Maryam Rajavi:

“A popular uprising is awaiting the mullahs, and will lead to their overthrow,”

“Boycott of the sham election is a patriotic duty and the Iranian nation’s pledge to the martyrs”

“The election masquerade has no legitimacy among the Iranian people,”

“The Iranian people’s nationwide boycott of this election is the flipside of the people’s uprisings,”

Massoud Rajavi:

“Iran’s destiny will be determined not by the mullahs’ ballot box, but by the uprising of Iran’s valiant children,”

“nationwide boycott of the election, a response to the murderers of 1,500 martyrs of November 2019 uprising,”

“Boycott of the sham election is the Iranian people’s rallying cry,”

“Our vote is regime change and boycott of the sham election,”

“Boycotting the sham election is a patriotic duty,”


“Our vote: Regime change and boycott of the election farce,”

“My vote is regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic,”

“The entire regime is murderous, the ballot box is null and void.”


Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
May 24, 2021

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
MEK Resistance Units spread the slogan of Iran election boycott in 2021

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

