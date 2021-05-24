The Wheaton College (MA) Meaning Makers Behind the Mission, Meet GCSEN’s Junior Consultants
Meet the Jr. Consultants powering GCSEN's mission to accelerate 4PSE through life-changing learning experiences via innovative learning & coaching programs!KINGSTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its 2015 founding, Global Center for Social Entrepreneurship Network (GCSEN) Foundation has graduated over 100 Meaning Makers from their Social Venture Bootcamp Program at Wheaton College (MA) while certifying 600 more students from 12 states, 12 countries, via workshops with students from 50 colleges and universities. At present, GCSEN has 3 Junior Consultants from Wheaton College - Winslow Robinson ‘20 BFA Theatre, Zara Ayanna Salmon ‘18 BA English and Political Science, and Brandon Witter ‘19 BA Computer Science.
Meet the GCSEN Meaning Makers behind our mission as they help to accelerate 4PSE (People, Profit, Planet, Place Social Entrepreneurship) through life-changing learning experiences via innovative digital learning and coaching programs! Every day, they are propelling us closer to our 2031 vision of certifying 100,000 Social Entrepreneurs and helping to launch/ support 10,000 4P Social Enterprises positively impacting people, profit, planet, and place!
Zara Ayanna Salmon
How did you first learn about GCSEN?
I first heard about GCSEN Foundation through my college advisor at Wheaton College (MA), Professor Deyonne Bryant. I had just recently shared my interest in entrepreneurship with people and Professor Bryant thought it’d be a great opportunity for me. I applied as a GCSEN User Experience Intern for the Social Venture 2018 Bootcamp and it’s been consistent, valuable support in my life ever since.
What is so special about the GCSEN experience that makes you want to continue working beyond the course?
It’s the genuine passion that the team has for Social Entrepreneurship! Though there were many incredible experiences and opportunities at my alma mater, by my senior year, I still didn’t feel like I quite fit into campus life. Finding GCSEN during the second semester of my senior year gave my college experience a pulse at a time when it felt inert. Though I wish I had heard of GCSEN when they first launched the Social Venture Bootcamp in 2016, I am so grateful that I have the esteemed opportunity to work with GCSEN now and pay it forward by inspiring a new generation of 4P Social Entrepreneurs, in the same way, GCSEN has inspired me.
Winslow Robinson
After you completed the 4P Social Venture Bootcamp and graduated with your BFA in Theatre from Wheaton, what brought you back to GCSEN?
I reached out to GCSEN in Fall 2020 after graduation and non-fit job experiences. The amount of work that I have done as well as the tangible impact that I can make with GCSEN is incredible and it's nice to see the fruits of your labor paying off! My work/life balance has become a lot more stable with GCSEN. When I stay late, it isn't because someone is taking forever in the dining area, it's because we are all so focused and committed to solving the current problems of adult learners. GCSEN creates an environment where work is not only challenging and different, but it's also a lot of fun to collaborate and have every idea be heard. The collaborative aspect of the office environment, as well as the chance to make a difference in the world while building my network greatly influenced my decision to return.
What’s a day in the life of a GCSEN Junior Consultant like?
Currently, I manage GCSEN’s Digital Curriculum and Global Learning platforms, YouTube and TikTok accounts. My duties can include general operational GCSEN support, being either course building or proofreadings. Refamiliarizing myself with Final Cut Pro recently has been a lot of fun, and helping to build the course curriculum has also been great. It's evident GCSEN practices what it preaches when it comes to THEOS (Together Help Each Other Succeed) and “Get to Wow.” GCSEN also creates one day a week for me to work on my 4P social venture, “Achilles Heal”, the project that I have been developing since the Bootcamp through the GCSEN “Venturator” and Incubator with free rent for one year!
As a GCSEN Junior Consultant, I also came on board to help launch a GCSEN podcast, aiding with the online course videos, while becoming a veritable Zoom expert. I hope to grow GCSEN's TikTok and YouTube platforms to reach our vision of 100 Million people receiving positive 4P Social Entrepreneurship insights, inspirations, and practical practices through media outreach and thought leadership, certify 100,000 Social Entrepreneurs, and support 10,000 4P Social Enterprises by 2031. I know that we must, can, and will make a difference!
Brandon Witter
How did you first learn about GCSEN?
I learned about GCSEN through a Machine Learning Course at Wheaton College where we worked in small groups to act as a mock startup company. We had to prepare a pitch at the end of the semester and Professor Caslin was one of the guest judges. He introduced us to the Diana Davis Spencer Foundation sponsored 4P Social Venture Boot Camp as part of Wheaton’s SE Launch Program for Social Impact via Social Ventures and through a 1-on-1 follow-up conversation with him, I decided to do it!
What are your responsibilities as a GCSEN Junior Consultant?
I like to say that I do a little bit of everything. I do whatever Mike (Professor Michael Caslin, Founder/CEO) and Tony (Tony DiMarco, Managing Director) needs key support on. Whether it’s helping out with a research project, working at GCSEN’s boot camps, or helping out at the office, I’m always eager for my next task. My most notable projects include; the Kingston Makers Project, Compiling the 2020 and 2021 GCSEN 4P Social Venture Boot Camp Impact Reports ( 500+ pages each), and Helping with a GCSEN Certified Social Venture consulting for the cutting edge digital narrative therapy gaming non-profit Digging-Deep Project/ Shadow’s Edge game. I also reestablished the Social Entrepreneurship Club at Wheaton and I am proud to say that even after graduating, it is still active with new leadership. Finally, I give recruitment presentations to dozens of Wheaton classes for Boot Camp recruitment each year.
