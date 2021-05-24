Missing Hiker Located on Mt. Shannon, Gilmanton

CONTACT: Lt. Bradley Morse 603-271-744-5470 May 24, 2021

Gilmanton, NH – New Hampshire Fish and Game was asked to assist in a search for a missing 24-year-old woman in the vicinity of Mt. Shannon in Gilmanton. Gabriella Salamanca from Center Barnstead was reported missing by her husband at approximately 6:00 p.m. Friday May 21. Her car was located parked at the Hidden Valley Scout Camp in Gilmanton. She had left to go hiking at approximately 12:00 p.m. and cell phone forensics determined that she had summited Mt. Shannon at 1:30 p.m. and the last indication of her location was in the vicinity of Goat Pasture Hill and the Red Trail at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Gilmanton Fire and Rescue, Gilmanton Police, and Alton Fire and Rescue responded to search for Salamanca. After several hours of searching the local trails and roads, Fish and Game assistance was requested. Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR) and members of Belmont Fire also responded. Salamanca was located by a search party from Gilmanton and Belmont Fire at 12.45 a.m. on May 22. She was located approximately 50 yards off of the Anna Goat Red Trail.

Salamanca was reunited with her family 1:35 a.m. at the Hidden Valley Scout Camp. It was determined that after she summited Mt. Shannon she became disoriented due to the network of trails. She had no cell phone service and her phone battery became depleted at around 5:00 p.m. When it got dark, she found a location to spend the night and wait for assistance.

New Hampshire Fish and Game is a self-funded agency which relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.HikeSafe.com.