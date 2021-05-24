Boost Your Brand by Joining the Something Special from Wisconsin™ Program

Release Date: May 24, 2021​

Media Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5041, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

Download PDF

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) encourages companies to renew or join the Something Special from Wisconsin™ (SSfW) program during the membership renewal period. Renewal applications are due on June 30, 2021. New members can join at any time throughout the year.

To be eligible for a SSfW membership, companies must certify that at least 50% of a product's ingredients, production, or processing is from or completed in Wisconsin. Eligible companies can apply for membership or renew an existing one online at https://somethingspecialwi.com.

Something Special from Wisconsin™ members receive exclusive benefits including use of the recognizable trademark on their products, access to member-only events, educational webinars, and resources, and additional publicity in program marketing activities including a business profile on the SSfW website. Member companies are also featured throughout the year in numerous media stories and on social media. As part of the 2021-2023 biennial budget, Governor Tony Evers has proposed an additional $400,000 for the SSfW program to help support additional marketing opportunities for program members. This could include retail pop-ups, partnerships with other state agencies or marketing firms, and other initiatives to better support Wisconsin businesses.

“The Something Special from Wisconsin™ red and yellow trademark is well-known and represents local, high-quality products," said Lois Federman, SSfW Program Director. “The program also offers members additional market development services that can help increase product visibility and sales, including educational resources and industry group connections."

Nearly 450 companies are currently Something Special from Wisconsin™ members. Examples of some current SSfW products include food, personal care items, and furniture. A special listing of all SSfW companies, sortable by company name or category type, is available online at https://somethingspecialwi.com/list/.

To learn more about Something Special from Wisconsin™, visit https://somethingspecialwi.com and follow SSfW on Facebook and Twitter.

