Minuteman Press in Springdale, AR Drives Local Business Growth with Print

Ron and Ginny Amos have supported local businesses throughout the pandemic with printing and marketing services and are excited to welcome the return of local events and tourism to Springdale.

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGDALE, Ark., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For local business owners Ron and Ginny Amos, the past year presented new challenges brought forth by the pandemic but also new opportunities to adapt and help their community stay strong. Ron and Ginny have owned their Minuteman Press franchise located at 3202 S. Thompson St. since November 2017, where they provide printing, marketing, and direct mail services to other businesses, schools, non-profits, and local organizations.

Northwest Arkansas Pivots Together to Overcome Pandemic

When the pandemic first hit, Ron and Ginny made it a point to reach out to their clients and let them know they were going to remain open and operating as an essential business. Ron says, “From the very beginning, the response I’ve received has been very positive. Northwest Arkansas is locally driven, so people have been contacting local businesses and we are all supporting each other. When local bars and restaurants pivoted, we were there to print all of their menus, banners, and direct mailers. When the local brewery adapted and started producing locally sourced hand sanitizer, we were there to print their labels. Our turnaround times were fast because of our in-house capabilities, and that was huge for us as well. We felt like other businesses had our backs, and we made sure to let them know that we had theirs as well.”

This feeling of togetherness also spread throughout the community especially during graduation season. Ron says, “At a time when everyone needed their spirits lifted, we partnered with four local high schools to print coroplast graduation signs. This was a huge emotional boost for us, and we really appreciated the business as well. We also helped quite a few non-profits who asked us for their help because it simply was the right thing to do.”

One other way that Minuteman Press supported local businesses was through Bounce Back Springdale , a free community website that connected local businesses with the community through free listings. Ron says, “The Bounce Back program gave us another reason to reach out to our clients and simply let them know we were there for them. The fact that we were offering free advertising was really appreciated and it provided yet another boost at a time when we all needed it.”

“I feel like our community was able to overcome the effects of the pandemic and rebound strong together. I am very active in the local Rotary and BNI group, and we’ve been blessed to have those connections. We have earned the loyalty and trust of our clients, and if anything, this past year has created an even stronger bond between us.” -Ron Amos, co-owner, Minuteman Press, Springdale, Arkansas

Welcoming the Return of Local Events and Tourism

As local events come back and more people begin to travel again, Minuteman Press in Springdale is poised to help businesses ramp up their marketing and promotions. Ron explains, “We are sign sponsors for the NWA Home Show and have a print sponsorship for the Women’s Living Expo. Springdale has many local events and craft shows coming up and we are just excited to get back out there and see people. We also attract tourists for our hiking and biking trails. The Springdale Rotary Mud Run is coming back in the fall and that’s another event we help promote.”

Ron continues, “The high-demand products we are providing right now are pullup banners, business cards, additional signage for schools and the Arkansas and Missouri railroads, disposable menus, and Every Door Direct Mail. I have made it a point to get out there and market our products and services. I have noticed that digital marketing continues to be overrun and oversaturated, and Every Door Direct Mail is a perfect tool to supplement digital. For example, the real estate market is heating up and we have worked with real estate agencies who are pivoting to increased direct mailings. Print remains tangible and trusted, and we have the ability to print a versatile range of products.”

“At the beginning of the year, there was still a heavy presence in the air because of the pandemic. Now that more and more businesses are open and events are coming back, people are just thrilled to connect and socialize again. Our local economy is continuing to grow, and I am excited that we are a part of it.” -Ron Amos

Career Change from Precious Metals to the Printing Industry

Prior to becoming a business owner, Ron Amos worked in the precious metals industry for 30 years. He says, “The main reason I was at the Dallas franchise show where I was introduced to Minuteman Press is because I was laid off, which is something that happened every 5 to 8 years in the precious metals industry. I wanted more control over my career and I really liked Minuteman Press Regional Vice President Pete Scaglione’s approach. I looked in the Dallas area but I decided I really wanted to move to Northwest Arkansas, and Minuteman Press helped me every step of the way in securing a location and helping me get started in a completely new industry.”

Ron adds, “The ongoing support I receive has been fantastic. I receive help with marketing ideas, mailing lists, digital and print strategies, and product research and development. To have that local presence is huge and Pete is always a phone call away for anything I need.”

“Print has been around forever and I don’t think it’s going away. When I first met Regional Vice President Pete Scaglione at the Dallas franchise show, he introduced me to Minuteman Press. I then found myself walking around the show and seeing all of the printed material that was right there in front of me, and that’s what really triggered my interest. Today, I’m amazed we can do things like wrap train cars and go big with banners and billboards. Printing just creates such wide variety and flexibility for us and our clients.”

Rewards and Advice for Others

With over three years in business to date, Ron reflects on the rewards of owning his own business. “I’ve developed so many relationships with genuinely good people. Those friendships mean the world to me. I also really enjoy being an active part of the community and with all of the events coming back I just can’t wait to participate and see everyone enjoying themselves again.”

When asked what advice he would give right now to other local businesses looking to grow, Ron answers, “Get out there and market your business. Spread the word about what you can do to help others and keep your brand top of mind. Digital is great but people ultimately want that human connection. Print bridges that gap and people like tangible items they can see and feel beyond their smartphone screens. Whether it’s a new banner, an updated menu, or a direct mail postcard, print is a powerful form of marketing that will help you stand out and look fresh.”

For more information about Minuteman Press in Springdale, visit https://springdale-ar.minutemanpress.com . Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com .

Attachment

Minuteman Press International Franchise Opportunities, 1-800-645-3006 https://minutemanpressfranchise.ca or Media: Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370 cbiscuiti@mpihq.com