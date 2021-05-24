Dreame Launches Project1000M - a Rewarded Contest for Novel Film Adaptation

The online reading and writing platform kicks off the Project1000M contest, where all writers and video creator participants to win up to $10,000.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dreame, an online platform designed to support aspiring writers and content creators, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest contest – Project #Dreame1000M on Tiktok.Reading has been an integral part of human history. . Now, as the world progresses, Numbers of classic screen adaptation based on novel have became the real hits and marked their irreplacable in the field of human entertainment. . The platform is a hub of webnovel and short stories in almost every genre, with Fanfiction, Romance, Fantasy, and Paranormal being the most prominent.In the company’s latest news, the platform has recently launched Project1000M - a campaign designed to help talented authors and content creators showcase their masterpieces to the film world, receive global exposure, and potentially be rewarded with a prize of $10,000 – all fully funded by Dreame Team.“The best part about our offering is that this contest is not just limited to writers, but audio and video content creators can also participate, showcase their skills, and get the same reward and benefits as writers,” says Dreame’s founder. “There are two parts of Project1000M: the first one is about authors recreating their webnovels into scripts for webseries and posting them on social media under the hashtag #Dreame1000M.”“In the second segment, creators pick the scripts they like the most and turn them into webseries in either video or audio format,” the founder continues. “Every webseries needs to have 6 episodes, with each having 1 minute of length, and should also be posted on Tiktok under the tag of #Dreame1000M.”According to the platform, authors and creators have the liberty to create scripts and audio or video content from any genre available on Dreame, including fanfiction. Winners will be selected based on the social media metrics and the top three writers and creators with the most trending work will be preferred and shortlisted for the big reward.The reward for this contest is a pool of $10,000 for all three winners, along with the selection of their work for the story of Dreame’s professional filming team. Both of these benefits can help the winners grow in their respective industries and gain recognition on an international level.Winners are chosen based on the following criteria:1. Platform creators will choose their favorite scripts from those entered on the official TikTok account. Participation will be rewarded.2. The content creators’ work will be published on the TikTok platform with #Dreame1000M and, at the same time, the original novel name or the video showing there is an adaptation based on a certain novel for official search.Award rules for the competition are as follows:1. Participation Award: Creators who meet the above participation methods can share the $1k USD prize pool and get the promotion support of the Dreame team2. Excellence Award: The top three works (100k-500k views) will receive an additional $1.5-3kUSD bonus and the official team’s promotion support3. Superstar Award: The top three works (500k-1M views) will receive an additional $3.5-6kUSD bonus and the official team’s promotion support4. Those who are not selected can optimize the script and continue to publish, while still being eligible to participate in this activity in the following month.“Being a part of the contest alone is enough for the authors and audio/video artists to test their skills against the global competition and find out their true potential,” the founder states. “Even if someone doesn’t win, competing in an international competition will surely help them get more exposure on how to prepare for the next big challenge. Dreame.com is very glad to be the bridge connecting the author and the movie creators. Not long from now, participants will be proud and happy winners of a great prize and incredible honour.”Dreame’s Project1000M contest is exclusively for the members of the Dreame platform. Those looking to be a part of the contest and to have a chance at winning from the pool of $10,000, along with receiving other career-making benefits, can register at www.dreame.com About DreameDreame supports writers by providing royalties, promotions, tutorials, workshops, publishing guides, and exploiting IP assets, thereby helping indie authors to achieve their own dreams. The platform offers various writer’s programs to support creative minds in reaching their full potential.