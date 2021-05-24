Global ECU Market Share Will Reach USD 95.53 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent research report; the global ECU Market in 2019 was approximately USD 70.09 Billion. The market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.48% and is anticipated to surpass USD 95.53 Billion by 2026. Top market players in the market are Johnson Control, Lear Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., and OMRON Automotive Electronics Co and others.

Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "ECU Market By Capacity (16-bit, 32-bit, & 64-bit), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, & Others), By Application (ADAS & Safety, Infotainment, and Communication, Powertrain, Body Control Systems, & Others), By Propulsion Type (Internal Combustion Engine, Electric Vehicles, and Hybrid Vehicles), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026".

“According to the research report, the global ECU Market was estimated at USD 70.09 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 95.53 Billion by 2026. The global ECU Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.48% from 2021 to 2026”.

ECU Market: Key Market Insights Overview

Raised concerns about vehicular incidents have led several groups of consumers and government bodies alike to push the automobile industry toward the betterment of their safety-related services. This gave rise to the ECU market. An ECU is an onboard computer that monitors and regulates the internal workings of a vehicle and marks the parameters that are well over the safety standards. This makes the automobile equipped with an ECU safer and more reliable to drive. In the beginning, due to less advancement in technology, a number of ECUs were required in order to make the system foolproof. However, with improvements integrated ECUs can handle the function of the latter from a single ECU unit.

Increased pressure from regulated bodies, stringent government policies aimed at better safety practices as standards, and international efforts have widened the growth of the ECU market to a greater extent. The EU and China recently launched the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) that made it a standard feature to automotive emergency braking systems and lane departure warning systems from the next batch of production. Over the next decade, the advent of AI will take over the automotive industry with autonomous driving being treated as the next step in driving reliably, the ECU market is augmented to expect a further boost in growth.

ECU Market: Industry Major Market Players

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Denso Corporation

Hyundai MOBIS

Johnson Control

Lear Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Leopold Kostal GmbH

OMRON Automotive Electronics Co

Market Dynamics

The automobile industry is on the verge of the adoption of telematics and human interface ECU module with a further trend of cab sharing services in the fold. Key players in the mix such as Volvo have begun laying an added emphasis on advanced features like collision prevention application in their standard models. This feature has led to advancements in technologies such as advanced blind spot detection and automated emergency braking systems. ECUs have been plugged into major components in the automobile body such as engine control regulation and battery management system making them an even more crucial part of the ecosystem. Companies like BMW are looking to update almost 70% of their automotive portfolio with AR-enabled dashboards.

The vehicle type segment can be disintegrated into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and others. The other category can be further split between utility vehicles. The passenger vehicles account for the larger market share in the segment due to the higher production and usability of the latter. Passenger vehicles account for the larger market share in the general sense which makes them a viable option for upgrading the existing and future range of vehicles with an updated ECU system.

The propulsion type segment can be split between ICE, battery-powered, and hybrid. The ICE segment is projected to occupy the larger maker share in the category owing to the immense popularity of the subcategory. However, the electric and hybrid ecosystem is expected to witness equally high growth during the forecast period.

ECU Market: Segmentation

The global ECU market can be segmented on the basis of capacity, vehicle types, applications, propulsion, and regions.

On the basis of capacity, the ECU market can be segmented into 16-bit, 32-bit, and 64-bit. The 32-bit unit has immense application scenarios in engine control systems, automotive power tools, infotainment systems, ADAS, display HUD’s and transmission-based systems to name a few. However, the 64-bit controller is expected to witness the highest growth CAGR during the forecast period owing to expanding performance demands from the consumer and the higher capabilities of the unit. On the basis of vehicle types, the market can be segmented into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and others. The passenger vehicles dominated the market share in terms of revenue and are further expected to grow with the highest rate CAGR across the forecast period. Increasing customer demands for safer and viable options with advanced electronic support and the overall trend of deploying ECU in passenger cars is expected to push the category. On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into ADAS & safety, infotainment and communication, powertrain, body control and systems, and others. On the basis of application, the category can be further broken down into ICE, battery-powered, and hybrid. The ICE category is expected to retain the highest growth market share due to increased production across emerging economies. However, the electric and hybrid subcategories are expected to witness the highest growth CAGR due to various adaptability options from the world government over electric power.

Asia-Pacific Is Set To Witness the Highest Growth in the Region

The region of Asia-Pacific is expected to retain the highest growth CAGR in the regional overview due to the growth of the automobile sector in the region. Furthermore, an increase in disposable cash and heavy reliance on private vehicles will further push the ECU market in the region to a higher extent. India has begun entering the electric vehicle sector on a global scale. This will allow access for key players in the space to establish a market base within the financially strong region. North America is expected to retain the next larger share in the market due to an increase in demand for a luxury vehicle that is retrofitted with numerous ECU sensors under the hood.

Browse the full “ECU Market By Capacity (16-bit, 32-bit, & 64-bit), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, & Others), By Application (ADAS & Safety, Infotainment and Communication, Powertrain, Body Control Systems, & Others), By Propulsion Type (Internal Combustion Engine, Electric Vehicles, and Hybrid Vehicles), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026 ” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/ecu-market

The global ECU Market can be segmented as follows:

Global ECU Market: By Capacity Segment Analysis

16-bit

32-bit

64-bit

Global ECU Market: By Vehicle Type Segment Analysis

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Others

Global ECU Market: By Application Segment Analysis

ADAS & Safety

Infotainment and Communication

Powertrain

Body Control Systems

Others

Global ECU Market: By Propulsion Type Segment Analysis

Internal Combustion Engine

Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Vehicles

Frequently Asked Question

What are the key factors driving ECU Market expansions?

The key driving factors associated with the ECU market are increased safety factors beyond the traditional means, government regulations for reduction of fuel usages, raised adaptabilities of electric vehicles, ease of driving, and lower maintenance cost, among others.

What will be the value of ECU Market during 2021- 2026?

According to Facts and Factors, the global ECU market is expected to generate revenue of around USD 95.53 Billion by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 5.48% between 2021 and 2026.

Which region will make notable contributions towards global ECU Market revenue?

The region of Asia-Pacific is expected to contribute the largest market share in terms of revenue generated during the forecast period.

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

