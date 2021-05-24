The Search Engine Optimization Services Industry Has Substantial Competition

Search Engine Optimization Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Search Engine Optimization Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The competition for search traffic is significant amongst major players like Google, Yahoo and Bing. Strategic partnerships are seen amongst the major competitors, contributing a large share to their revenues. For instance, Apple uses Google as its default search engine, which has contributed as much as $8.8 billion to annual revenues of Google and Yahoo switched to Microsoft Bing. Other major players in the market are Baidu and Ask.

The search engine optimization services market consists of the revenues generated from sales of SEO advisory services by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that provide advisory services for businesses to optimize their websites. Search engine optimization companies advise their clients in optimizing their websites and their content to enhance the websites’ visibility in search results. The search engine optimization services market is segmented into agencies SEO services and freelancer SEO services.

Read More On The Global Search Engine Optimization Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/search-engine-optimization-services-global-market-report

The global search engine optimization services market is expected to grow from $46.66 billion in 2020 to $50.45 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. SEO industry growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $103.24 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 20%.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global search engine optimization services market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2020. North America is close behind, accounting for 32% of the global market. The Middle East was the smallest region in the global SEO services market.

Search Engine Optimization Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides SEO services market overview, forecast SEO services market size and growth for the whole market, Search Engine Optimization Services Market segments, and geographies, SEO services market trends, Search Engine Optimization Services Market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Search Engine Optimization Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3570&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Web Content, Search Portals, SEO Services And Social Media Market - By Type (Internet Search Portals, Digital Publishing And Content Streaming, Search Engine Optimization Services), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/web-content-search-portals-seo-services-and-social-media-market

Agencies SEO Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agencies-seo-services-global-market-report

Freelancer SEO Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/freelancer-seo-services-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

