SANTO Signs Exclusive Distributors Agreement with SCANTECH Hangzhou CO., Ltd
SANTO Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SANP)
If Math is God’s Universal Language, Then Blockchain is his Commerce and Bitcoin his Currency”HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santo Mining Corp. dba Santo Blockchain Labs and its Vietnamese subsidiary SAITEC Technology & Development JSC (OTC PINK: SANP) today announces it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with SCANTECH Hangzhou CO., Ltd. Under this agreement SAITEC will be an exclusive authorized sales, distribution, and training center for the SCANTECH product lines. The company also will develop a rental service and 3D reverse engineering center for the Vietnamese market.
— Frank Yglesias Bertheau
The company is highly committed to eXtended Reality embedded into blockchain non-fungible tokens NFT technology and having access to the 3D scanner market as distributors and training center of SCANTECH gives us an extreme edge in the industry.
Frank Yglesias CEO of SANTO stated, "SCANTECH has one of the most innovated 3D scanning technologies in the industry, and we are proud to be the exclusive distributors and training center for SCANTECH in Vietnam. With the new 3D Scanners we have purchased; we will be sending one unit to California to train the guys at Fanpass Live, so we can scan the artist and create a 3D augmented reality NFT of the Fanpass Live Artist. Including many other application we are developing in the XR-NFT world."
About SCANTECH
ScanTech is specialized in the development, manufacture and sale of intelligent visual inspection equipment and provides professional 3D digital solutions for various industries.
Our R&D team developed series of 3D digital equipment with self-owned intellectual property rights such as handheld laser 3D scanner, composite 3D scanner, global 3D scanner, color 3D scanner, tracking 3D scanner and global photogrammetry system. Especially PRINCE series with capability of capturing extreme details and AXE series with high volumetric accuracy are global innovations, gaining great attention and recognition in the 3D digital field.
Our customers are all around the world, such as Germany，USA, UK, Japan, Norway, South Korea, Turkey, Russia, Australia, Czech, Ireland, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Hungary, Thailand and Vietnam.
We provide reliable 3D systems for many famous enterprises such as Siemens, Volkswagen and Boeing.
About SANTO
The Company is a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service, similar to software-as-a-service, blockchain as a service lets businesses get applications up and running with minimal hassle. This allows higher agility and quicker blockchain adoption. Blockchain applications are becoming more and more desirable, but they can be challenging to set up for smaller businesses or organizations with limited IT resources. A blockchain-as-a- service provider can provide professional assistance in addition to their hosting services. Additionally, the Company develops solutions such as smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens NFTs, digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and IoT internet of things for everyday life.
The Company also has developed a series of digital collectibles NFTs on the Cardano ecosystem "https://cardanoscan.io/tokenPolicy/9eac2b2c17009849eb27ef87c0cdf422e187e0a4aec924fd64180f58" named SKULLYS® https://skullys.io/. The Company also operates the only Cardano proof of stake platform that rewards delegators with SKULLYS® NFTs https://skullus.io ADAPOOL Ticker: (SANP) SKULLYS® ADA Network Pool and provides cryptocurrency staking service to potential Cardano (ADA) delegators.
The Company also has three subsidiaries Cathay International LLC, a Florida corporation specializing in administration, logistics, and an Asian to USA interoperability. The second subsidiary is Santo Blockchain Labs Corp. a Wyoming corporation leveraging the blockchain and crypto-asset states laws of the State of Wyoming. The third subsidiary is SAITEC Technology & Development Joint Stock Company https://www.saitec.dev/ in Ho Chi Minh City, VietNam, where currently it has a team of 15 software engineers for various outsourcing services and its in-house projects. VietNam is currently known as the Silicon Valley of South Asia.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.
The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity.
The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
Franjose Yglesias
Santo Mining Corp
+1 8777268668
frank@sanp.us