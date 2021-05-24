Girl Sings like Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey: Empowers Others to Find Confidence & Positivity with her Singing Program
Nancy Wan recognizes that the pressures of life, along with the need to be perfect is everywhere.MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nancy Wan is pleased to announce the release of her newly created singing course, the Feel Good Singing System.
“I really want to help people to reconnect with themselves , find positivity through singing, and embrace their inner voice,” she explains.
Nancy scored her first record deal at the age of 17 with Mushroom Records, who discovered Kylie Minogue. She has been featured on 60 Minutes Australia and Current Affairs, and Australian music guru Molly Meldrum also reached out to her to demo her voice.
In spite of her success, the pressure to be perfect, especially from her singing teacher, had a negative impact on Nancy when she was young. But after posting videos of herself singing, she received many positive comments describing her voice as being soothing and relaxing to listen to.
“People started asking me how do I sing like this... at that point I realized that this could be an opportunity to help others,” says Nancy. “So I created a singing program to share what has helped me, to reach others to improve their voices with easy, effective, methods that will help them feel relaxed and happy. It’s almost like therapy.”
Nancy explains how difficult it can be for a teenager to navigate the world of adult show biz.
“As I matured, I realized that pressures and need to be perfect is everywhere, not just in show biz. Growing up I was shy, I felt stifled from my upbringing, and the media painted unrealistic picture of beauty and perfection. I lived with anxiety most of my life. Going through some hard times recently, I started singing and sharing that with people and the results were amazing. It was a real healing process. It allowed me to completely release, align, and centre myself.”
Singing and the lyrical content of songs has an enormous impact on us, on our energy and emotional and mental well being.
“My singing program comes with comprehensive voice lessons along with tips and tricks to get you there. You can also record your songs and keep them. Most people on my program simply enjoy connecting and collaborating with other singers and having a great time. I saw a real need for singing to be interactive and confidence boosting, and that’s what my program delivers.”
Nancy’s reach has grown organically through social media platforms, and she is now fast approaching her 100th client. Nancy is hoping to expand her business model and reach a wider audience, and is giving away her program to five lucky readers.
“People say my voice is soothing and make them feel good, and I’m happy I can do this,” she concludes.
To watch Nancy’s impersonation video that has got people talking, click here.
