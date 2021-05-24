Show Up & Show Out For Shannon Car, Truck, and Bike Show To Fight Cancer

Shannon, an employee of Perimeter Roofing is in a battle with cancer. The team at Perimeter put this event together to assist in raising money for medical bills

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, US, May 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perimeter Roofing family, friends, and neighbors gathered May 16, 2021, for a spectacular car, truck, and bike show to raise money for Shannon Wilkerson. Recently Shannon Wilkerson, a project manager at Perimeter Roofing, was diagnosed with cancer. Shannon has undergone multiple surgeries and months of chemotherapy. While Shannon fights cancer, he is unable to work and support his family. Between chemotherapy, surgeries, and not being able to work, Shannon also has mounting medical bills to cover.Learning this, community members pitched in to create the Show Up & Show Out For Shannon Car, Truck, and Bike Show as a fundraiser. Todd Price (owner of Perimeter Roofing), AJ Zurzolo (owner of North Atlanta Custom Detail), Jared Carruthers, and Graham Adams took charge, organizing the event. There were well over 300 people in attendance, and they raised $14,000 on Facebook alone! They also sold T-shirts and tumblers. The event was made possible with the sponsorship of Mall of Georgia MINI, Concrete Coating All Year, and Safelite AutoGlass. More amazing local companies also pitched in for the prize raffle including Northeast Mechanical Services INC, Weinstein & Black, PDI Kitchen Bath and Lighting, and ReVision Design and Renovations, LCC.During the event, people from all over Georgia were able to join together and have a great time bonding over their love for Shannon as well as see some great cars, trucks, and bikes. There was a variety of luxury cars, trucks, and bikes including brands like Porsche, Harley Davidson, and Lamborghini! This was a fun event for any car, truck, or bike fan, young and old. There was great food, great company, and a whole lot of money raised in support of Shannon!All proceeds collected from the t-shirt and tumbler sales, Facebook donations, and the Show Up & Show Out For Shannon Car, Truck, and Bike show will be given to Shannon Wilkerson and his family. There is still time to support Shannon during his battle. You can purchase “F Cancer” wristbands by clicking here, or you can donate through Facebook by clicking here. You can also donate directly at the Perimeter Roofing Lawrenceville office located at 550 Maltbie St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046.