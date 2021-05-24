Iran Election 2021: State Media Admit Economic Crises Prompet Nationwide Boycott

24 May 2021 - State Media Acknowledge Economic Crises Amplifies Nationwide Boycott

State Media Acknowledge Economic Crises Amplifies Nationwide Boycott

24 May 2021 - Iran regime’s sham elections

Iran regime’s sham elections

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), monitoring the media inside Iran

The state-run Aftab-e Yazd daily writes: 'The prices of various goods, both domestic and foreign, are rising each second, and no one is responsible'”
— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iran’s state-run media acknowledges part of the country’s economic crisis and people’s hatred toward the regime for its rule in creating those crises. Iran state-run media also acknowledged more Iranians join the campaign of boycotting the regime’s sham elections.

In an article titled “an inflation that devours everything,” state-run Ebtekar daily on Saturday acknowledged that basic food items’ price has increased by 1.7 million tomans in recent days.

“Today, we can no longer see the effects of wage increases, the same wages that [officials]claimed should not be increased. Now even this small increase has disappeared. In one sentence, this situation could be described: ‘The livelihood security of wage earners is in serious danger,” Ebtekar daily wrote.

“Social crisis due to rising prices” is the title of an article in state-run Aftab-e Yazd daily on Saturday, warning the regime officials about the consequences of Iran’s economic crises.

“Increasing individual or social tolerance requires certain actions. Unfortunately, the government not only has not been able to take positive actions to increase social tolerance, but its shortcomings have increased the public’s intolerance. Different social crises in recent years have emerged due to the skyrocketing prices of goods in the form of public dissatisfaction [protests],” Aftab-e Yazd article reads.

In an article on Saturday, the state-run Donya-e Eghtesad acknowledged that no matter who comes out of the ballot box in the upcoming sham presidential election, Iran’s economic crises have no solutions.

Donya-e Eghtesad emphasizes that the regime has three options: structural or political reform of Iran’s economy maintaining the status quo. Donya-e Eghtesad then underlines that due to the current crises and the regime’s economic outlook, which is defined by corruption, the regime’s to-be president will maintain the status quo. Thus, Iran will be witnessing super economic challenges, which will result in: “High inflation, low economic growth and a country facing a major environmental challenge. Zero growth and inflation of nearly 50% are the results of these wrong strategies.”

In such circumstances, state-run media acknowledge people’s willingness to boycott the elections.

“Pay attention to the list of skyrocketing prices. The prices of various goods, both domestic and foreign, are rising each second, and no one is responsible,” wrote the state-run Aftab-e Yazd daily on Saturday, in an article titled “Dear officials! People do not come to the polls due to skyrocketing prices.”

Aftab-e Yazd then warns regime officials and tells them to “put yourself in the position of a worker or retiree who has a statistic salary. Are these [impoverished] people motivated to have political participation? Even if a candidate gathers one hundred thousand people in a Clubhouse interview, how on earth would that help those whose earnings do not cover one portion of meat per month?”

Hamdeli daily on Saturday also acknowledges that the regime can no longer deceive people with maneuvers of reformism or reformists.

“Reformists lack popular legitimacy and are unable to make a social movement. Thus, it is unbelievable to think of political polarization in the current elections,” Hamdeli wrote.

“Over the past three decades, and especially the last eight years, the people’s faith, hope, beliefs, and trust in the system have been damaged. Thus, the political participation of the people has decreased. People are well aware of the fact that those behind the current situation can demand changes or change the situation in favor of the people,” Javan daily, an outlet linked to the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), acknowledged on Saturday.

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Iranian people to boycott the Iran presidential election in 2021

You just read:

Iran Election 2021: State Media Admit Economic Crises Prompet Nationwide Boycott

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
Company/Organization
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise, 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
Iran Election 2021: State Media Admit Economic Crises Prompet Nationwide Boycott
Emerging Election Boycott In Iran Reflects MEK Growing Support
Maryam Rajavi welcomes Ontario’s Court ruling on the downing of Ukrainian Airliner, emphasizes need to blacklist IRGC
View All Stories From This Author