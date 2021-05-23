Celebrate International Tea Day with “Meet a Scientologist” on the Scientology Network

In celebration of International Tea Day, meet Scientologists and green tea entrepreneurs Masao Oyaizu and Yuki Mori.

In celebration of International Tea Day, meet Scientologists and green tea entrepreneurs Masao Oyaizu and Yuki Mori.

Scientologists Masao Oyaizu and Yuki Mori are on a mission to preserve and share a cherished part of Japanese culture—the tradition of green tea.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of International Tea Day, celebrated for the first time last year, the Church of Scientology International invites anyone from tea aficionados to those who know nothing about the beverage to watch an episode of Meet a Scientologist featuring green tea entrepreneurs Masao Oyaizu and Yuki Mori.

According to the United Nations, which directed May 21 to be International Tea Day beginning in 2020, tea is consumed more than any other drink but water. And tea production and processing constitute the main source of livelihood for millions of families.

In this episode of Meet a Scientologist, viewers meet Masao Oyaizu, who was born in the shadow of Mount Fuji in Shizuoka City—an area known for producing the highest quality green tea leaves in Japan. Raised in the family business, Masao learned to grow green tea leaves the old-fashion way. As the tradition of the tea ceremony was replaced by the convenience of bottled green tea, Masao blended his talents with Yuki Mori. Together, they infused an ancient tradition with modern flair.

Out of this unique pairing grew their 17-layer green tea cake and signature gold leaf green tea gelato, popular with tourists and a social media sensation. Today their company, Oyaizu Seicha International Japanese Tea, is recognized world over as a purveyor of green tea and mouthwatering green tea desserts—with distribution across England, France, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and the United States.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, with a special broadcast featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network can be streamed at Scientology.tv and is available through satellite television, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Celebrate International Tea Day with “Meet a Scientologist” on the Scientology Network

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Religion, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Celebrate International Tea Day with “Meet a Scientologist” on the Scientology Network
Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Italy Help Croatian Villages Rebuild and Renew
Church of Scientology Los Angeles Launches Monthly East Hollywood Neighborhood Cleanup
View All Stories From This Author