JASON SHIMP: Protecting and Serving

Jason Shimp has served with the Colorado State Patrol for the last 10 years

COLORADO, STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Shimp has served with the Colorado State Patrol for the last 10 years.

He promoted to corporal with the Colorado State Patrol in 2016 working out of the Steamboat Springs post.

Jason Shimp is certified as a Field Training Officer and Drug Recognition Expert. He is an instructor of Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFST’s), Defensive Tactics and Arrest Control (DTAC) and Partners In Lifelong Learning And Readiness (PILLAR). He implements the PILLAR program in many of the area schools of Northwest Colorado.

Prior to pursuing a career in law enforcement, Jason Shimp earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture from Drury University in Springfield, Missouri. During his 13 years in architecture, Jason Shimp was involved in 27 building construction projects which included residential, commercial and mixed-use building types. Jason Shimp is a licensed architect passing the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards in 2005 and acquiring his Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Accredited Professional (LEED AP) certification in 2008.

