Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 53 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,014 in the last 365 days.

How to Save Lives in Jail During the Opioid Crisis

Three million Americans currently suffer from Opioid Use Disorder, or an addiction to opioids. Today, adults between the ages of 25 and 44 are more than twice as likely to die from opioid overdose than from COVID-19. When we zoom in on the prison population, the numbers are even more jarring: 85 percent of people in prison or jail have some kind of substance use disorder, compared with 9 percent of the general population. Yet people who are incarcerated are less likely to get access to the care they need to treat their addiction.

Most prisons and jails don’t let people take prescription medications like methadone or buprenorphine to treat their disorder while serving time. This kind of treatment has been shown to reduce deaths from opioid overdose up to 50 percent by preventing withdrawal symptoms during recovery.

In this episode of At Liberty, we take a look at the devastating impact of denying these treatments in our prisons and jails. We’re joined by Christine Finnegan, Louis Lamoureux, and Beth Schwartzapfel.

https://soundcloud.com/aclu/addiction-prison-mix3

Stay informed about our work

Sign up

You just read:

How to Save Lives in Jail During the Opioid Crisis

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.