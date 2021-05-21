Governor Abbott Congratulates 68 Texas High School Students Named National Cyber Scholars

May 21, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the 68 Texas high school students named National Cyber Scholars after competing in the National Cyber Scholarship Foundation's (NCSF) 48-hour competition designed to evaluate aptitude in combating cyber threats. The NCSF offers 600 college scholarships to top-ranking competitors, and Texas ranked first in the nation for the number of winners. These students each won a $2,500 scholarship and an invitation to participate in the Cyber Foundations Academy, a multi-week training and certification course.

There are several qualification pathways for the National Cyber Scholarship Competition including CyberStart America, a free online program that helps students discover their interest in cybersecurity and develop their talent and skills. Governor Abbott announced Texas' partnership with CyberStart America in November. Additionally, National Cyber Scholars, along with the competition’s 1,000 finalists, are invited to participate in the Cyber Foundations Academy.

"Congratulations to the 68 Texas high school students who have been named National Cyber Scholars by the NCSF," said Governor Abbott. "Cybersecurity is one of the most important fields in our nation today, and I am proud of these Texas students for tackling this critical issue by showcasing their exceptional skills and talent throughout this competition. You make Texas proud."

Texas high school students named National Cyber Scholars: