Governor Abbott Congratulates 68 Texas High School Students Named National Cyber Scholars
May 21, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the 68 Texas high school students named National Cyber Scholars after competing in the National Cyber Scholarship Foundation's (NCSF) 48-hour competition designed to evaluate aptitude in combating cyber threats. The NCSF offers 600 college scholarships to top-ranking competitors, and Texas ranked first in the nation for the number of winners. These students each won a $2,500 scholarship and an invitation to participate in the Cyber Foundations Academy, a multi-week training and certification course.
There are several qualification pathways for the National Cyber Scholarship Competition including CyberStart America, a free online program that helps students discover their interest in cybersecurity and develop their talent and skills. Governor Abbott announced Texas' partnership with CyberStart America in November. Additionally, National Cyber Scholars, along with the competition’s 1,000 finalists, are invited to participate in the Cyber Foundations Academy.
"Congratulations to the 68 Texas high school students who have been named National Cyber Scholars by the NCSF," said Governor Abbott. "Cybersecurity is one of the most important fields in our nation today, and I am proud of these Texas students for tackling this critical issue by showcasing their exceptional skills and talent throughout this competition. You make Texas proud."
Texas high school students named National Cyber Scholars:
|
Jeriah Yu
|
Liberal Arts and Science Academy
|
Brooke Bennett
|
A&M Consolidated High School
|
Mark Amirkan
|
Allen High School
|
Reese Hoffart
|
Allen High School
|
Alexander Heath
|
Azle High School
|
Nicolas Torres
|
BASIS San Antonio Shavano Campus
|
Samantha Heald
|
L.D. Bell High School
|
Anonymous
|
Gene A. Buinger Career & Technical Education Academy
|
William Cotter
|
Clear Springs High School
|
Damian Lall
|
Clements High School
|
Emily Li
|
William P Clements High School
|
Zongyu Li
|
Clements High School
|
Erica Miller
|
Dulles High School
|
Albert Sun
|
Clements High school
|
Bella Xu
|
Clements High School
|
Zeki Gurbuz
|
Cypress Woods High School
|
Ronak Malik
|
Cypress Woods High School
|
Kayla Spears
|
DeSoto High School
|
Eric Stigler
|
DeSoto High School
|
Helena Simmons
|
Flour Bluff High School
|
Jake Halaska
|
Friendswood High School
|
Colby Dooley
|
Rockwall Highschool/Gene Burton College and Career Academy
|
Bode Raymond
|
Rockwall-Heath High School
|
Alex Westrich
|
Rockwall-Heath High School
|
Anonymous
|
Hebron High School
|
Numair Hajyani
|
Hebron High School
|
Elle Renshaw
|
Home Schooled
|
Bryson Deweese
|
Infinity Early College High School
|
Rae Xin
|
International School of the Americas
|
Muyi Aghedo
|
Kingwood High School
|
Joey Beideck
|
Kingwood High School
|
Bradley Butterfield
|
Kingwood High School
|
Nathan Franke
|
Kingwood High School
|
Alexandra Swift
|
Kingwood High School
|
Alline Ayala
|
Lake Travis High School
|
Marvin Fung
|
Langham Creek High School
|
Parnika Mandewalkar
|
Langham Creek High School
|
Evan Ellis
|
Liberal Arts and Science Academy
|
Carlyle Morris
|
Liberal Arts and Sciences Academy
|
Sophia Boghani
|
Leadership Prep School
|
Aiella Downing
|
Leadership Prep school
|
Saishravan Muthukrishnan
|
Lebanon Trail High School
|
Rishit Viral
|
Lebanon Trail High School
|
Siddh Bamb
|
Liberal Arts and Science Academy High School
|
Talia Acevedo
|
Los Fresnos High School
|
Catalina Valdez
|
Los Fresnos High School
|
Erin Blasingame
|
Martin High School
|
Sydney Hermance
|
Martin High School
|
Nicholas Kocurek
|
James Martin High School
|
Michelle Nguyen
|
James Martin High School
|
Caleb Pruitt
|
Midway High School
|
Tan Vo
|
North Garland High School
|
Jackson Ramirez
|
New Braunfels High School
|
Anonymous
|
Northwest Early College High School
|
Dahana Solis
|
Northwest Early College High School
|
Antonio Charfauros
|
Northside School of Innovation, Technology, & Entrepreneurship
|
Sarah Castillo
|
Pampa High school
|
Benjamin Langford
|
Pampa High School
|
Taylor Williams
|
Pampa High School
|
Jordi Del Castillo
|
Plano West Senior High School
|
Vishnuu Gopi
|
Plano West Senior High School
|
Gikonyo Njendu
|
Plano West Senior High School
|
Tristan Lee
|
Theodore Roosevelt High School
|
Roselyn Schnabel
|
Theodore Roosevelt High School/Engineering and Technologies Academy
|
Anonymous
|
Smithson Valley High School
|
Katie Miri
|
St. Dominic Savio Catholic High School
|
Jocelyn Zhang
|
Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science