New Georgia Territory Set to Open for Essential Pros
More Southern territories open as top staffing agency expands through franchising.
Our franchise model allows for people who are driven and motivated, just like Mr. Young, to take our proven, essential services to a variety of markets.”BUFORD, GA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry-leading staffing agency, Essential Pros, is bringing a new franchise location to Georgia.
— Travis Powell
The newest franchise to land is in the North Atlanta area. Andrew Young purchased the Buford territory in May of this year, marking the second franchise location since the company’s franchise launch.
“Now more than ever, quality staffing services are essential to the economy and business,” asserted Travis Powell, Founder and CEO of Essential Pros. “Our franchise model allows for people who are driven and motivated, just like Mr. Young, to take our proven, essential services to a variety of markets. We are confident in Mr. Young’s abilities to take our brand to great places in the metro Atlanta area.”
Young came aboard the Essential Pros team last year while searching for a viable option for entrepreneurship, according to Powell. “We connected last year as [Mr. Young} found us online,” stated Powell. “ He had multiple people recommend the staffing industry and we couldn’t be more excited to have him represent Essential Pros in Georgia.”
Essential Pros touts a powerful incentive for early adopters — The Pioneer Program. The program allows for 50% off the franchise fee, with the added bonus of a plethora of territories to choose from during the earliest stages of franchise expansion. More information on the Essential Pros franchise opportunity can be found at www.essentialprosfranchise.com.
About Essential Pros
For the past 14 years, Essential Pros has been placing highly sought-after employees with the most desired employers through their stringent hiring process. The company is dedicated to excellent customer service and long-term client relationships. For more information on Essential Pros’ staffing services, visit their site at www.essentialpros.com. To learn more about investing in the multi-billion dollar staffing industry, visit www.essentialprosfranchise.com
Travis Powell
Essential Pros
+1 308-381-4400
email us here
How We Support Our Franchisees