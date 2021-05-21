Cyphertop Encryption Software Equipped With Quantum Stenography
EINPresswire.com/ -- Most people tend to spend a lot of time on the internet everyday. Most of data that we access will be in the digital form. Digital data is vulnerable to data theft, and such instances can badly tarnish the reputation of small and big companies. Even large organizations and multinationals have become victims of cyber crime.
ADVM Security Software C.A. Panama has developed Cyphertop encryption software, which is fast and efficient in resisting computational brutal force attacks via quantum computation. Cyphertop software is compatible with a majority of operating systems including iOS, MAC, Android, Linux, and Windows.
The software includes functions like data encryption, where information gets encrypted using a unique encryption system. Users can hide a message or file in image format using the Stenography feature. Secret messages can be sent and received with the information hidden within the image. Share information is also another great feature of this tool. Users can share encrypted files messages and voice memos quickly and safely.
Cyphertop encryption software and stenography function have made it convenient for turning messages into secret codes. The encrypted message reaches from the sender to the recipient in seconds across the internet. No one can decipher the encoded or secret message. Users need to follow some basic steps like installing the Cyphertop and run the Stenography feature.
The text is converted into an image file. The image file holds the data in an image form that looks like normal pictures. No one can identify that the image is hiding a coded message. The stenography tool has several other advantages besides converting data into a coded message, which when received on the other end will be encoded into original secret messages.
Large or small organizations need robust cybersecurity and stenography functions offer it. Huge data files are transferred from system to system. The data is sensitive as it is associated with the organization and its customers. Stenography prevents frauds as well as to detects one, so it is a technique in demand, today. The majority of Cyphertop’s code is in parallel, so even under high-demand platforms the speed of its performance is considerably great.
Spies and cyber thieves are always waiting to pounce when it is least expected. Encryption of classified files disallows hackers to hack the Government computer network. Cyphertop is a great choice as government protection software that will protect databases of any size in any kind of environment. Any extensive database can be easily hidden from attempted thefts by unauthorized people.
Most of the existing popular and powerful security software applications are becoming obsolete because the same algorithm is executed. Cyphertop generates a new algorithm on every occasion. It is resistant to quantum computation, so is a perfect encryption tool to protect sensitive data and secret messages.
The storage place and file form doesn’t matter, Cyphertop is capable to convert every type of data into secret codes. The encrypted data can be stored in Dropbox, mobiles, drives, and anywhere desired.
Once the data is coded using the Cyphertop app, a specific key can offer access to the file. The developers claim that no hacker can decipher the encryption code created by this impressive advanced software!
Dagoberto Rodriguez
